During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
techvisibility.com
Brand new Information on Payday loans into the Baltimore, Maryland
Every day life is made totally out of fortune and you may misfortune and you can therefore is in our create. When we and also be, we feel something strat to get responsible, yet not, lifetime can invariably treat your own to your various ways. Brand of shocks you desire me to spend cash i never envision i’d like – although some one to pick they must save money having the following day, the long run can be not knowing and considered may well not adequate. Then payday loans to the Baltimore Maryland have been in away from use.
southbmore.com
THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point
Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try
Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
wypr.org
Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala
Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
BALTIMORE — (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr....
foxbaltimore.com
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Empanada Lady
Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Sunday night on Edmondson Avenue
A 23-year-old man injured Sunday night in a double shooting in west Baltimore died hours later at Shock Trauma, city police said. Kwantez Charles Henson was shot in the head and neck around 10:24 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, police said. A 52-year-old man was found suffering...
37-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death this afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the 800 Block of Stoll Street. Reports of a gun discharging led police to the location shortly before 12:30 pm. The Baltimore Police Department found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life-saving attempts were made, the victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
