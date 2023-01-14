(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO