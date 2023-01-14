Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
fergusnow.com
This Week’s Top Stories
Here are a few of this week’s top stories from the KBRFRadio.com Newsroom:. Ben Schierer, Mayor of Fergus Falls, MN has been named one of 60 Scholars and the only person from Minnesota who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class. The Otter Tail County...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
lakesarearadio.net
Remembering when Jeff Beck and the Yardbirds Played The Detroit Lakes Pavilion in 1966
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes has always been a hotspot for music and concerts: from the days of Bobby Vee playing the Pavillion to the countless Country Music Hall of Famers to grace the stage at WeFest to the Bash On The Beach featuring recent headliners like Smash Mouth and John Michael Montgomery in recent years.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: Beer…eggs…and tattoos
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.
newsdakota.com
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo senior heading to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether it’s for science or music, a high school classroom points students to where they’re going to in life. And for Davies senior Jacob Hansen, that place, come February, is Carnegie Hall in New York City, after his audition was selected to perform as a percussionist.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
valleynewslive.com
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours. The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
kvrr.com
Dazzling Skaters Perform at Broadway Square
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ice skaters from the Fargo Park District performed their second and final ice-skating demonstration at Broadway Square. Skaters showed off their skating skills during their competition program. The event included skating performances from beginners to the highest levels of training. Not only was it for...
newsdakota.com
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for NDSCS Wahpeton after shots fired in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Officials issued a shelter in place order for students and staff at NDSCS Wahpeton Monday night, after authorities confirmed a call for shots fired in Richland County. The shelter in place has now been lifted as of 10p.m. at NDSCS. Law enforcement do not believe the public is in danger and are asking everyone to lock their doors.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing DUI charges after rolling her car in Fargo Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., authorities say 40-year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was southbound on I-29, near the 19th Ave. interchange, when she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers say the vehicle...
KFYR-TV
40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI in crash Monday
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol say a car was traveling too fast for icy and snow covered roads on I-29 southbound near Fargo Monday around 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned. The driver was not injured, but was arrested on DUI charges. Troopers are...
