Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team.

That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to injured Bengals defensive back Chidobe Awuzie.

Joe Burrow finished tied for third at quarterback with the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen - behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts. Eight receivers got more votes than the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.

From Awuzie via Twitter:

The Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks are the only playoff teams without a player receiving All-Pro honors.

The 2022 NFL All-Pro team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

