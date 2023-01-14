Read full article on original website
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
A ball boy at the 2023 Australian Open accidentally took the wrong racket from Rafael Nadal during a break in his first-round match Monday in Melbourne, resulting in a peculiar scene and slight delay at the Grand Slam.
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Perspective: Will Nadal be Nadal without Federer?
The tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer showed the importance of rivals in our personal development — and what we lose when we resist all opposition, like so many do in American society and politics today
Tennis-Azarenka prevails over Kenin in battle of former champions
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka confessed to some nerves before coming through a tough first-round battle against Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3) on Monday to ensure she would be the only former Australian Open champion remaining in the women's draw.
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?
The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
NBC Sports
Bianca Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break – and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open – to what she calls “an `Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
atptour.com
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula loses only 1 games in Australian Open opener
Jessica Pegula couldn't imagine a better start to the 2023 Australian Open as she became the first player to advance. The 28-year-old American took on world no. 143 Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round. The third-seeded Pegula was a big favourite, especially after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek only a week ago.
Tennis-Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Holger Rune heads into the Australian Open as the last man to beat favourite Novak Djokovic and the Danish teenager is ready to take the fight to the established order at the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal criticizes Australian Open ball quality
Balls are always an important aspect at tournaments, especially for players that use a lot of spin or hit very hard. One player like that is Rafael Nadal, who uses a lot of spin on his strokes. Ahead of his title defence at the 2023 Australian Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion spoke about the quality of the balls that will be used for the first major of the season, and he was not happy about it.
