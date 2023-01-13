ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Above average warmth continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warm to start out our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and patchy fog around. That’s not too far off from our average high of 61 degrees this time of the year. We’ll have more clouds around throughout the day with temperatures warming to about 70 degrees at lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old. “We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Broughton Street is set to close once again for construction on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Some businesses along that stretch are frustrated because the street just reopened in November following a nearly three-year closure. This closure is only expected to impact two blocks on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years. Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro. “It’s exciting to be back...back...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Park Place Outreach receiving a generous donation Tuesday. The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Savannah presented a check of $1,500 to the non profit organization. Park Place is a shelter that provides emergency services for people 11-21 that may be homeless, runaways or at-risk. The executive director...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course. Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities. You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course. Organizers say this course is meant to give...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

MLK Day march returns with huge crowd on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Through the pandemic, many MLK Day events were canceled year after year. Three years running on Hilton Head Island, this day was silent. But not this year. “Seems like an eternity for us to have MLK in person again,” MLK Committee for Justice Chairman,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy