SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warm to start out our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and patchy fog around. That’s not too far off from our average high of 61 degrees this time of the year. We’ll have more clouds around throughout the day with temperatures warming to about 70 degrees at lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO