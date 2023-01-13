Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Above average warmth continues!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warm to start out our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and patchy fog around. That’s not too far off from our average high of 61 degrees this time of the year. We’ll have more clouds around throughout the day with temperatures warming to about 70 degrees at lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
wtoc.com
Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
wtoc.com
First seminar held to discuss welcoming families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area leaders hosted a seminar Tuesday on how to welcome new neighbors from South Korea. The expected influx comes as Korean automaker Hyundai continues building its electric vehicle site in Bryan County. The seminar’s host said welcoming people from overseas for Hyundai’s Metaplant will require an...
wtoc.com
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
wtoc.com
Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old. “We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going...
wtoc.com
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Broughton Street is set to close once again for construction on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Some businesses along that stretch are frustrated because the street just reopened in November following a nearly three-year closure. This closure is only expected to impact two blocks on...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge. The bridge was already down to one lane as GDOT gathers information for a long term road project. According to the Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Emergency Services chief shares how crews can prepare for new Hyundai plant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services crews recently returned from a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. They met with first responders near the Hyundai plant there to find out how crews locally can prepare for the electric vehicle site in our area. Bryan County Emergency Services chief Freddie...
wtoc.com
MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years. Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro. “It’s exciting to be back...back...
wtoc.com
Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Park Place Outreach receiving a generous donation Tuesday. The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Savannah presented a check of $1,500 to the non profit organization. Park Place is a shelter that provides emergency services for people 11-21 that may be homeless, runaways or at-risk. The executive director...
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
wtoc.com
Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course. Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities. You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course. Organizers say this course is meant to give...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where:’ Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the explosion.
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
wtoc.com
MLK Day march returns with huge crowd on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Through the pandemic, many MLK Day events were canceled year after year. Three years running on Hilton Head Island, this day was silent. But not this year. “Seems like an eternity for us to have MLK in person again,” MLK Committee for Justice Chairman,...
wtoc.com
Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck. $4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them. First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village...
