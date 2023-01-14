Read full article on original website
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
apr.org
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service on Saturday continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ABC 33/40 News
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
