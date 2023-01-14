ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

kvta.com

For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?

Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Road fallen away near Ojai

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
OJAI, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
antiMUSIC

Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Lead Punk In The Park Ventura Lineup

(Ashton-Magnuson Media) After hosting widely successful events in Orange County, CA, Phoenix, AZ and Denver, CO-and being listed at #6 on the Orange County Register's "20 Most Memorable Southern California Concerts Of 2022"--the Punk In The Park festival is expanding with Punk In The Park Ventura. The debut event will...
VENTURA, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

