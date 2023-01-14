Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
kvta.com
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
coloradoboulevard.net
Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?
Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
foxla.com
Road fallen away near Ojai
More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Newsom, other local officials gather in Santa Barbara to support tri-county’s efforts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials were in Santa Barbara to support work underway that has made a difference following Jan. 9’s unprecedented storm and express the need to locals to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected. Newsom, Rep. Salud Carbajal, Senators Monique Limon and Gregg...
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
antiMUSIC
Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Lead Punk In The Park Ventura Lineup
(Ashton-Magnuson Media) After hosting widely successful events in Orange County, CA, Phoenix, AZ and Denver, CO-and being listed at #6 on the Orange County Register's "20 Most Memorable Southern California Concerts Of 2022"--the Punk In The Park festival is expanding with Punk In The Park Ventura. The debut event will...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service Did
SEASONAL RAINFALL SO FAR VS NORMAL FOR THE 2022-2023 STORM SEASON - Discussion: Downtown Los Angeles is the location at which we find out how Southern California does on an average sense for below, normal, or above normal rainfall. Two years ago for the 2021-2022 season I went 7-14 inches with a median of 10-12" and we ended up just shy of 11".
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue
Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
Video of mountain lion roaming Westlake Village neighborhood sparks excitement, health concerns
A home security camera captured a mountain lion prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood, and the homeowners say it isn't the first time the big cat has walked through their property.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond
Stormy conditions stick around Monday, but the region will dry out Tuesday. The post Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms
On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
