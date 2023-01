ENID, OK - United Way of Northwest Oklahoma announced its close of its campaign for 2022-2023 campaign. They revealed that a grand total of $957,477 was raised through more than 55 employee workplace campaigns, corporate and individual donors. This year’s campaign had more than 1,100 generous donors. The United Way agency added 21 new companies/donors, which helped exceed this year’s $850,000 goal.

