ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom has two of the best basketball teams in area

In mid-January, Folsom High arguably has the best varsity basketball teams in the Sacramento. The varsity boys enter this week with a 3-0 record in the Sierra Foothill League and 18-1 mark overall with big wins coming in the last week over Capital Christian (13-5), 66-54, and Jesuit (13-4), 68-47.
FOLSOM, CA
SFGate

Fun & Gun | Dougherty Valley Boys Hoops Moves To 17-1

NorCal No. 3-Ranked Dougherty Valley Basketball Exudes Joy And Toughness In Topping No. 9 Granada For 2-0 Start To League Play •. Connor Sevilla drained the 3-pointer from about 23 feet and instantly flashed a wide grin as he shot a glance at his teammates on the Dougherty Valley bench.
SAN RAMON, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PRIDE Industries Ribbon Cutting Youth Employment Services Program

  On January 12th, the Ribbon Cutting was held at PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

50 Cent hosting bottle signing at Sacramento-area supermarkets this week

(KTXL) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will make an appearance at two supermarkets this week.  •Video Above: Lodi winemakers challenged by series of storms The rapper, known for his hit singles “In Da Club,” “Just A Lil Bit,” and “21 Questions,” will be at a Raley’s and Bel Air […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, NWS confirms

(KTXL) — On Saturday a weak tornado touched down briefly in southern Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that preliminary information shows that the tornado was an EF-0 and touched down in Herald near Kirkwood Street. The tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.3 miles, with […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy