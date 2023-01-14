ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Jake Hall's 39 points lead Carlsbad to 83-80 overtime win over La Costa Canyon

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABviN_0kEaUjeu00

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Both matchups between La Costa Canyon and Carlsbad during the 2021-22 season ended in heartbreak for the Lancers. In game one, Carlsbad allowed a putback layup at the buzzer to lose 51-50. In the second meeting, the Lancers let a six-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter, losing 53-45.

On Friday night Carlsbad (16-4) returned the favor, defeating the host Mavericks, 83-80, in overtime.

The two Palomar League teams alternated the lead after each of the first three quarters with Carlsbad holding a 51-48 advantage after the first 24 minutes of action.

The hot-handed Mavericks (9-8) took a 56-53 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, leading to a back-and-forth contest for the remainder of the game. La Costa Canyon led 68-67 with just over a minute to play in the game but couldn’t get the ball inbounded, resulting in a five-second violation. Carlsbad capitalized with two free throws to take a one-point lead with 1:01 on the clock.

“Stay the course,” Carlsbad head coach Clark Allard said of the plan after La Costa Canyon jumped in front several times during the second half. “Our offense has been great all year, so we trusted in that, and we just had to put a couple stops together and secure the rebounds. We did a much better job of that in the second half.”

La Costa Canyon senior guard Ty Hendler attempted a go-ahead three-pointer for La Costa Canyon on their next possession but saw it bounce off the left side of the rim. Senior guard Christian Brown followed the shot, making the putback layup while getting fouled to put the Mavericks back in front. Following a Carlsbad timeout, Brown made the free throw to extend the lead to two.

Carlsbad worked the clock down to the final few seconds and got the ball to star sophomore Jake Hall who knocked down a driving floater to tie the game at 70 with 4.2 seconds remaining. Both teams would get a chance to win the game in the final seconds but both desperation attempts flew long, sending the game to overtime.

“I loved my matchup and that was honestly the best gameplan for us and it worked,” Hall said.

Hall scored seven of his game-high 39 points in the extra frame, leading the Lancers to a key road victory. He’s now scored 100 points over Carlsbad’s last three games including last Saturday’s school-record 50 points against San Ysidro.

“We know they’re gonna have a big student section and they’ll be talking so just come in composed and we came out with the (win) so I’m happy,” Hall said.

Carlsbad went 17-18 from the free throw line as a team including a perfect 8-8 in overtime. Senior starters Cole Murray and Josh Shields combined to shoot 4-4 from the line in the extra period after having not attempted a free throw during the first 32 minutes of the game.

“Cole Murray and Josh Shields, two seniors and two returners, that’s what we expect out of them,” Allard said. “They’ve been great all year and we didn’t expect anything but those to go in.”

The win puts Carlsbad alone atop the Palomar League standings with eight games left to play while La Costa Canyon sits in a four-way tie at 1-1.

“We went 0-2 against them last year and I hate losing,” Hall said. “We’re gonna beat them twice this year.”

