Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England
Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Paddy Almond: Darlington defender suffers bleed on brain during Southend game
Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend. The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan. He is being transferred to a specialist hospital...
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
brytfmonline.com
The Ball – OFFICIAL: Abel Ferreira loses the midfielder to Nottingham Forest (England)
Nottingham Forest, ranked 13th in the English Premier League, announced on Monday evening that it was official, via its account on the social network Twitter, with the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo, 21, from Palmeiras, the Brazilian champion (2022), guided training. Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira for six and a half seasons, until June 2029! For 16 million pounds (18 million euros) to Sao Paulo.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Steven Caulker: Wigan Athletic defender credits boss Kolo Toure for his decision return to England from Turkey
Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker says working alongside Kolo Toure inspired him to end his spell in Turkey and join the club. The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool defender joined Turkish side Alanyspor in 2019. Caulker also had spells with Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and left Fatih Karagumruk before signing...
BBC
Six Nations: Who will Gregor Townsend call upon for Scotland?
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. On Tuesday afternoon, for the sixth and possibly final time, Gregor Townsend will name his squad for a Six Nations championship. We say final (potentially) because of all the speculation linking the Scotland coach with a move elsewhere once his contract expires after the World Cup in the autumn.
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy draw: Plymouth v Cheltenham & Accrington v Bolton in semi-finals
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy. Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium. The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at...
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea manager 'not naive' but has support of board
Manager Graham Potter says he has the "full support" of Chelsea's board despite his side's poor form - though admits he is "not naive" about the pressure he is under. The Blues have won just one of their last nine Premier League games and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
"Fully My Responsibility" - Jurgen Klopp’s Reaction to Liverpool’s Humiliating Defeat to Brighton
Jurgen Klopp accepted responsibility for his side’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
