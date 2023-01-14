Read full article on original website
I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Carmel in brief — January 17, 2023
Altman elected president – Christine Altman has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. She replaces Steve Dillinger in the role. Mark Heirbrandt will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Altman was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners in 2003. She represents District 1, which includes the City of Carmel and Clay Township. Altman and her husband live in Carmel. They have four children and two grandchildren.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Insomnia Cookies’ new location holds grand opening Saturday
The late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies will host a grand opening and late-night PJ party Saturday in celebration of branching out to its second location near IUPUI in Indy.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Special Indianapolis Public Library board meeting set, new president now serving
After some major changes to start off 2023, a special meeting of the Indianapolis Public Library Board is scheduled for next week.
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week. "It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said. 56-year-old Billie Davis has been...
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
