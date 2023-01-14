ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Man City: Stream the Manchester Derby and listen for free

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvCGM_0kEaTbdJ00

Watch Man United vs Man City: The Manchester Derby kicks-off Saturday’s Premier League action as a resurgent United host champions City.

The Manchester rivalry has been a bit of a mismatch in recent years, with City enjoying a period of dominance while United embarked on multiple calamitous attempts to rebuild following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, the tide may be turning once more. United look to be regaining some of their former might under new boss Erik ten Hag. They’re much more solid at the back, they’re tough to beat, and England forward Marcus Rashford looks utterly rejuvenated.

It’s a different story at City, who look to be experiencing a rare off-year. The reigning champs are five points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team suffered a shock loss in the EFL Cup at Southampton in midweek.

It’s all set up for a really intriguing Manchester Derby at Old Trafford with United keen to gain a measure of revenge for a 6-3 humbling at the Etihad earlier in the season. United have only lost once since that game and will fancy their chances of keeping that run going.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing Manchester Derby on Saturday lunchtime. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Man City kick-off time

Man United vs Man City kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday January 14. The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch United vs City live on television and online?

Tthe game is live on television and BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 11:30am.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to United vs City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Man City live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Everton: Stream the FA Cup game for free on UK TV

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The FA Cup 3rd Round gets underway tonight and Everton’s visit to Manchester United is live on TV. Here’s how to watch. The dark clouds are once again gathering over Goodison Park, after Frank Lampard’s beleaguered Toffees dropped into the relegation zone in midweek. Word is, Super Frank has just a couple of games to save his job.
ClutchPoints

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola drops shocking Premier League truth bomb after Man United defeat

Manchester City once again slipped up on Saturday in their pursuit of another Premier League title, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United after giving up a pair of late goals in the second half. That now puts the Cityzens five points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners able to go eight points clear on Sunday with a victory in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Following the loss at Old Trafford, boss Pep Guardiola dropped a truth bomb on his side’s chances of winning it all.
SB Nation

Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment

Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how “incredible” Erik ten Hag “changed the mentality” at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in yesterday’s Manchester Derby. The Red Devils went a goal down after Jack Grealish headed Man City into the lead at Old Trafford, but a quickfire double from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured the bragging rights would be with the red side of Manchester on this occasion.
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
SB Nation

Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham

Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free – stream the Premier League game

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free: The Premier League festivities continue tonight as Champions Man City travel to Leeds United. You can stream the game for free. City and Leeds fans have had to wait an extra couple of days for their return to domestic action following the World Cup. Tonight’s War of the Roses completes the matchday. City will be hopeful of returning to second place and making-up ground on Arsenal in first place, while Leeds will be keen to put on a show for the home crowd at Elland Road.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League for free – stream the Boxing Day football

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Watch the Premier League for free on Amazon Prime. Kick-off time, sign-up details and more. The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Proper footy! Woo! There’s a full calendar of games between the 26-28 December, with seven games on Boxing Day. Among the most intriguing fixtures is Liverpool’s visit to Aston Villa.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Is the game on TV in the UK?

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV? There’s a rare Thursday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free. If you told Fulham fans they’d go into a Premier League game with Chelsea in January above their west London rivals, they’d have laughed in your face.
ng-sportingnews.com

Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown

Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds: Live stream the game on TV and listen for free

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: It’s Premier League Friday Night Football action and here’s how to tune into Aston Villa vs Leeds on TV, online and on the radio. Ah, Villa vs Leeds is a battle of two of England’s most illustrious, historic and well-followed football clubs. Forget the nouveau riche excesses of Chelsea, City and Newcastle – Villa vs Leeds is a proper old school fixture to relish, even if the teams are struggling to recreate former glories in the current climate of billionaire owners with unlimited wealth.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy