Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies

Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
5 Shows to watch on Hulu this weekend

We have had enough of Netflix and chill! We should also mull over Prime and party or Hulu and happiness. Despite Netflix being the primary preference of the world to watch any show or movie, Hulu has garnered its own dedicated audience, streaming some of the most critically acclaimed hits along with underrated favourites that promise depth in the story like no movie or show ever can.
Stranger Things Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023

Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.
Jennifer Coolidge reacts to her ongoing awards season sweep

This awards season will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable ever, and that’s largely in part to the brilliant Jennifer Coolidge, who has been enjoying one of the most wholesome and well deserved sweeps in history. The actress killed it with her critically-acclaimed role as Tanya...
‘Hunters’ showrunner explains how to tastefully handle Hitler being alive and well in 1970s

Warning, if you like the show, there are spoilers below. Please proceed with caution. Right now, the second and final season of Hunters is available to stream. The show about tracking down and wiping out surviving Nazis has a mixed reputation, whiplashes in tone, and now,its creator has explained how they made Hitler being alive succeed as a story point, at least for them.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.

