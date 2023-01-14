ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
KENS 5

Spurs fall to Kings 132-119

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic

​​Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Golf.com

The ‘embarrassing reason’ Adam Scott won’t be at the Phoenix Open

With all the changing and squeezing events into place for the 2023 PGA Tour Schedule, some things got a little confusing. At least for Adam Scott, apparently. After opening 2023 with back-to-back starts in Hawaii, Scott said after his T21 finish at the Sony Open he planned to take about a month off and head back to his home in Australia. He said we would return for the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19.
HAWAII STATE
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Makes Cryptic Comments About A Serious Injury Amid Rocky Relationship With Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a 19-24 record, and while that is just half a game out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, it's safe to say that the team won't be achieving much this season. The Bulls still have the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic on the roster, but injuries and poor form have seen them struggle a lot to start the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Everything Falling Into Place for Poles’ Plans

Under his Things are falling into place for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild plan. In a pivotal offseason things are going as planned. Now that the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is over, general manager Ryan Poles and his front office staff have the job of rebuilding for the 2023 season and beyond. He has a plan for what he wants to do and is executing it flawlessly.
CHICAGO, IL

