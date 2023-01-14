ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iosKf_0kEaSiYv00

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.

1-Inside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PiM7_0kEaSiYv00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Probably a controversial pick here but I would put inside linebacker ahead of offensive tackle in terms of the draft. Especially if the Steelers can target a veteran offensive tackle in free agency. And even more true if the team chooses not to bring back Devin Bush and Myles Jack.

2-Offensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM3wS_0kEaSiYv00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers offensive line came on strong in the second half of the season but we concede upgrading Dan Moore at left tackle is a need. This group benefited a great deal from continuity and consistency and so we are hesitant to make huge changes but if a player like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr or Georgia’s Broderick Jones is on the board in the first round, no one would complain.

3-Defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vju0H_0kEaSiYv00
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Steelers have some interesting young players on the defensive line, especially defensive end DeMarvin Leal. But the defensive line is still minus a huge, run-stuffing defensive tackle to shore up the run defense. This might not be a pick that happens in the first three picks but it should happen.

4-Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7Hvq_0kEaSiYv00

If Pittsburgh holds onto William Jackson III and Ahkello Witherspoon, this need goes away but if Pittsburgh goes the cost-cutting route, adding a fourth cornerback makes a lot of sense.

5-Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7sqZ_0kEaSiYv00
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Calvin Austin comes off IR and is 100 percent healthy in 2023, you have to assume the Steelers will find some hidden gem of a wide receiver to help round out this group. Maybe another receiver with deep speed or perhaps try to replace Chase Claypool with another big body.

6-Edge rusher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSm8r_0kEaSiYv00
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, the Steelers might have the best edge-rushing tandem in the AFC with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. But the team continues to sort out a third pass rusher with multiple failed attempts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake

Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday.  The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday.  The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
CBS News

Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy