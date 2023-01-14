2022 was a milestone year for Neck of the Woods Childcare Center (NOW), located in the old Small Dog building on Route 100 in Waitsfield. NOW continued to grow in enrollment due to the completion of five classrooms and bathrooms on the main floor, made possible by grants and private donations from the state and The Valley community. Fifty children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old are currently attending NOW and this number will grow to 75 in early 2023 when a new, expanded wastewater system is installed, thanks to a grant from the Mad River Valley Community Fund. State permitting has been received for this expansion.

