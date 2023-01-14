Read full article on original website
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Text message threat shuts down Milton school dance
A text message threat shut down a school dance on Friday, January 13th, according to the Milton Police Department. Around 6 p.m., staff at Milton Middle School reported to police that students received a text message indicating a possible threat outside the school.
The Valley Reporter
Milestone year for Neck of the Woods
2022 was a milestone year for Neck of the Woods Childcare Center (NOW), located in the old Small Dog building on Route 100 in Waitsfield. NOW continued to grow in enrollment due to the completion of five classrooms and bathrooms on the main floor, made possible by grants and private donations from the state and The Valley community. Fifty children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old are currently attending NOW and this number will grow to 75 in early 2023 when a new, expanded wastewater system is installed, thanks to a grant from the Mad River Valley Community Fund. State permitting has been received for this expansion.
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
The Valley Reporter
Harwood gym floor being installed
In September, a rogue ball broke the sprinkler in the Harwood Union Middle/High School gym, flooding the gym and causing significant damage to the floor. In October, Harwood Unified Union School District superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said regarding the repairs to the gym floor, “There are multiple steps including asbestos testing of the existing gym floor and underlayment material, removal of the old gym floor, testing of the concrete subfloor for moisture, installation of the new floor, and installation of the new bleachers which were ordered prior to the floor being damaged.” The cost of repairs is fully covered by insurance.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
2019 kidnapping suspect deemed competent to stand trial
The man accused in an interstate crime spree from four years ago has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Times Argus. Everett Simpson’s trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is scheduled to begin on March 6. He’s charged with two counts each of kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen car. […]
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren
WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
Addison Independent
Lincoln DRB chair resigns over comments he made
LINCOLN — Lincoln resident Brian Frazier resigned from his position as chair of the town’s development review board on Friday. It followed a Monday request made to the selectboard by Burlington attorney Claudine Safar that Frazier step down due to comments he made at a Jan. 4 development review board (DRB) meeting.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Waitsfield leads to DUI #3 charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was cited following a crash in Waitsfield earlier this month. Authorities say on January 3, they were notified of a truck and motorcycle crash on Riverview Road at around 3:05 p.m. The driver, identified as Tyler Brownlee, of Waitsfield, displayed signs of impairment, police...
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
