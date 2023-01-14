Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Revving up: ODU Motorsports Club making noise
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Unlike the quiet chill in the air outside around the Roseann Runte Quad on the Old Dominion University campus, inside the garage of the Motorsports Club, it is anything but. “During the school year, pretty much all of us are just in here, everyday,” said...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs. Troopers
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Bataan
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute is a feature on WAVY News 10 Today. Each month, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, WAVY-TV 10 will profile a different ship based at the world’s largest Navy base: Naval Station Norfolk. The series aims to better introduce our viewers to some of the largest floating taxpayer assets there are, as well as life aboard a U.S. Navy ship.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
Dog owners dream: Park & restaurant taphouse combo opening in Virginia Beach
Hampton Road’s newest upcoming doggie destination is coming to Virginia Beach! Pups and Pints is Virginia Beach’s first dog park, restaurant and tap house combo.
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
2 women and teen die in house fire at NC coast
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
