ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Revving up: ODU Motorsports Club making noise

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Unlike the quiet chill in the air outside around the Roseann Runte Quad on the Old Dominion University campus, inside the garage of the Motorsports Club, it is anything but. “During the school year, pretty much all of us are just in here, everyday,” said...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Bataan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute is a feature on WAVY News 10 Today. Each month, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, WAVY-TV 10 will profile a different ship based at the world’s largest Navy base: Naval Station Norfolk. The series aims to better introduce our viewers to some of the largest floating taxpayer assets there are, as well as life aboard a U.S. Navy ship.
NORFOLK, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy