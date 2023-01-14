ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S. joins UK in decrying planned execution in Iran

The United States echoed Great Britain in calling for a halt to the execution of Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national and former senior defense official in Iran. Akbari was sentenced to death after being convicted on charges of spying for Britain, according to Iranian state-linked media. Watch the...
The Center Square

Op-Ed: U.S. facing huge military recruiting crisis

“America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” – Claudia Pemberton The 1940s were trying times. The global economic crisis gave way to a world war that became the deadliest and most destructive war in human history. Eighty million individuals lost their lives during World War II. The war saw genocide threaten the eradication of some entire nations. It unleashed the most fearsome technology ever used in war. When it ended, America was the world’s greatest superpower because it had the world’s...
Washington Examiner

Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall

On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Numbers of refugees, asylum-seekers increase in Germany

More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to the country looking for shelter from Russia's war, the government said Wednesday.The No. 1 country of origin for asylum-seekers was Syria, followed by Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq. Ukrainian refugees don’t need to apply for asylum, because they immediately received temporary residency status.Compared to 2021, the number of asylum-seekers went up last year by 27.9%. Especially during the last three months of 2022, numbers increased as asylum-seekers tried to reach Germany through the Balkan route.Russian President Vladimir Putin's “war of...
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775

We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying

PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...

