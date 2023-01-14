Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Australian Open lookahead: Nadal, Gauff in Day 1 action
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
BBC
Cameron Norrie loses Auckland final against Richard Gasquet
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British men's number one Cameron Norrie was close to tears after losing the final of the Auckland Open...
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick expecting their first child together
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick are expecting their first child together.
tennisuptodate.com
When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?
The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
Swiatek’s perfectionism and more to know at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as everything is going so far for Iga Swiatek — the No. 1 ranking; three Grand Slam titles overall; a tour-high eight trophies and a 37-match winning streak in 2022 — the 21-year-old from Poland is always looking to improve. One...
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
atptour.com
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
Bencic defeats Kasatkina in Adelaide International final
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International women’s title, her sixth on the WTA Tour. The 13th-ranked Swiss player took barely an hour to beat the eighth-ranked Kasatkina. Bencic converted five of her seven break points and...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title
Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev shines in Austrlaian Open 1st round win over Giron in Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev faced no issues against Marcos Giron in the first round of the Australian Open as he won in straight sets 6-0 6-1 6-2 to move on. The Russian was happy to return to the Rod Laver Arena in a competitive format after his last competitive match ended there in disaster. There was no signs of discomfort from the Russian as he quickly found his rhythm and showed everyone why he was the 2nd best at the event last year. Giron tried everything that he could but there was no rescue.
Comments / 0