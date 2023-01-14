Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order

North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday.

Cooper’s order directs the state chief information officer and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy and success of our state and its people.”

Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States, Cooper’s office said.

It was unclear how the order will affect East Carolina University and other members of the UNC System. ECU uses Tiktok among other social media to promote the university.

A spokeswoman said Friday that ECU will follow the guidance of the UNC System, which she said is closely monitoring DIT’s efforts. “Currently, the order does not require immediate action from anyone other than DIT.”

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there has long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Fears were stoked by news reports last year that a China-based team improperly accessed data of U.S. TikTok users, including two journalists, as part of a covert surveillance program to ferret out the source of leaks to the press.

There are also concerns that the company is sending masses of user data to China, in breach of stringent European privacy rules.

“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” Jamal Brown, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in an emailed statement.

TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

At least 22 other states, including, Ohio , New Jersey , Mississippi , Louisiana and South Dakota, have instituted bans on the use of TikTok on government devices. Congress last month banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.