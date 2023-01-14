ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Estes: Best nap of 2022

By Bobby Burns
 2 days ago

People write all kinds of year-in-review articles, but they always leave out one very important category: what was the best nap you had during the previous year?

My best nap took place just last month, a week before Christmas. And yes, I know that was a Sunday, and no, it wasn’t during the sermon. I do not tolerate “falling asleep during the sermon” jokes. I used to tell the preacher right before worship, “Hey, I drank too much coffee at breakfast. I’m afraid I will toss and turn all during the sermon.” But since then I have repented of that type of disrespect.

So that was then but this is now.

Sleeping in church has such a dicey history that I may have aroused some skepticism in you. And yet, the most restful nap of the year, maybe of my life came to me unexpectedly in a church building. I sat down in a rocking chair, and wham, it was love at first sight. Well, not sight exactly; my eyes were shut within 30 or 40 seconds.

It had been a long day. I had played Christmas music with a local community band earlier in the afternoon and I had a rehearsal at church later. There was just enough time in between for me to go home and then turn around and come back, so I just stayed in town. And anyway, everybody knows, when you go to town, you have to do at least two things to justify the trip.

But what to do in the meantime? Go to a coffee shop and get even more hyped on caffeine? Go to a fast food place and spoil my dinner? Go to a bar and spoil my reputation?

None of the above. I went to church. And, as my sordid past would testify, that’s not always my first choice. But on that day, it was a choice location. It was quiet. It was peaceful. It was over an hour before rehearsal would begin, even if everyone showed up on time. So the building was empty.

I drank the silence instead of coffee or beer. I drank it like a parched man stumbling home from being lost in the desert. Or to be more specific, I went to my favorite place in the church building — a quiet little side room with a couple of rocking chairs.

It’s only a few steps from the gym, that holy ground where the praise service offers up its thunder with awe and wonder. So if you are in the middle of worship and you have a little one who is getting restless, you can discreetly slip away to a safe haven as drums and guitars drone on at a safe distance.

The rockers weren’t the traditional type; they were gliders that take very little energy to move back and forth. Which was perfect, because I had very little energy. So I thought about beauty and I thought about truth and before I knew it, I wasn’t thinking anything. I entered into the sleep of a baby in mama’s lap.

I think that every stage of your past lies dormant within you just as every person you will ever be is there too, waiting to be born. So if I ever become a good parent someday, that guy was rocking to sleep the infant that I once was.

A garbled version of “Hark! The Herald...” woke me up. People were starting to arrive. Restless kids were attacking the piano. I would have to climb down from Cloud Nine. Or maybe call an Uber. It seemed too far to walk. But gradually I wandered back to reality as people trickled in.

The band rehearsed with the children of the church and the cat herders that mercifully kept them all together. The kids were adorable, of course, and did the usual Christmas story sprinkled liberally with the short version of all the carols that the band knows and some that we don’t.

I was especially impressed with the 12-year-old girl who played the Virgin Mary. She had the pregnant woman’s walk down pat, one hand on the hip, the other cradling the baby bump. I know she’ll make a great mom someday. She will have already rehearsed for years.

The kids were a blessing. The music was a blessing. The season of joy was a blessing. But for me, a tired old man making the rounds during the Christmas season, the greatest blessing, for a while anyway, was — well, it’s mentioned in Psalm 127:2: “God gives to his beloved. — sleep.”

