Greenville, NC

High school basketball: Vikings thump Falcons in battle for first

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

Friday night brought a highly anticipated girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader between visiting D.H. Conley and homestanding South Central, with first place in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference on the line in each game.

The Vikings staked their spot atop the conference standings, as both turned quickly turned close games into resounding victories to move into sole possession of first.

In the nightcap, Conley boys’ saw a nine-point halftime lead shrink to four at 40-36 with 4:27 left in the third quarter thanks to a 10-4 Falcons’ run.

D.H. Conley (12-6, 5-1) responded with a 13-2 run of its own to close the frame, effectively putting the game out of reach heading to the fourth quarter on its way to a 63-43 win.

“This was a big one, let alone in the conference, but any time we play a Pitt County school, it’s a big one because you always want to get those bragging rights,” D.H. Conley head coach Kendrick Greene said.

“This does give us a little breathing room in the conference, but we still have work to do. This conference is not weak, you can go on the road any night and take a loss.”

Jason Herring knocked down a jumper to kick-start the run, as Jaylen Reese followed with a pair of baskets around an emphatic two-handed slam by Cooper Marcum.

Marcum finished the night with a game-high 25 points, while Manning added 17.

A jumper from Herring from just inside the arc made it 10 straight points for the visitors.

South Central temporarily stopped the bleeding on a baseline jumper by Isaiah Godley, but a Cam Manning corner trey sent the Vikings into the fourth with a 53-38 lead.

In the fourth, another 3-pointer from Manning and a Bryce Weaver free throw gave Conley its largest lead of the night at 63-41 with 3:22 remaining.

Kash Murphy scored in the paint on the ensuing possession for the home side for what proved to be the game’s final points nine seconds north of the three-minute mark.

The early portions of the first quarter saw the teams trade scores, as it was the hot hand of Troy Loftin that helped South Central hold an 8-5 lead crossing the midway point of the quarter.

The junior scored the Falcons’ first eight points of the game and scored all of his team-high 11 points in the frame.

D.H. Conley responded with a 12-0 run to take the lead for good, as Isaiah Crumpler scored five of the points including a 3, while Marcum added a pair of baskets after a Manning 3-pointer got the run going.

A Marcum jumper eventually sent the Vikings into quarter No. 2 with an eight-point edge at 19-11.

Marcum used a quick 4-0 run on his own late in the first half to push the lead to 31-19 before Jamir Wright connected on a step-back 3 in the closing seconds to bring the deficit back down to single digits heading into halftime.

South Central (8-7, 4-2) slowly chipped away at the lead in the third, as Wright drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 7-2 run, which Godley finished off by going 4-of-4 at the foul line.

The sophomore’s free throws made it a 40-36 game midway through the quarter before Conley’s big run squashed the Falcons’ comeback hopes.

D.H. Conley resumes BCC play Tuesday on the road against Northside-Jacksonville, while South Central battles Catholic (Va.) Monday in an MLK showcase game.

Girls’ Game D.H. Conley 52, South Central 29

The opening game of the night appeared as if it were going to live up to the anticipation, as after a quarter and change, the Vikings clung to a 13-9 lead.

D.H. Conley (17-2, 6-0) then held the Falcons without a field goal for 13:45 of game time, a run that spanned late into the third quarter.

During that stretch, the Vikings outscored the hosts 24-1 to flip the game on its head on their way to a big win.

Holding the four-point lead, Conley scored the game’s next 13 points to quickly extend its lead to 17.

Kylah Silver led the way during the run with five points, while Krystal Haddock followed with four, as Britni Silver and Kamauree Randolph each added scores.

South Central (11-5, 5-2) snapped the run in the closing seconds of the half on a Alayna Randolph free throw, as it found itself trailing 26-10 at the break.

Another double-digit run, this time in the form of 11 straight points, got the second half started for the away side.

Haddock and Charlazha Wilson contributed scores on the inside after Kylah Silver opened the scoring with a pair of free throws.

Following a Wilson foul shot, Britni Silver scored the final four points of the run in the paint to push the lead to 37-10 with 1:41 left in the third.

The final 84 seconds of the quarter saw the Falcons close on a 5-0 run behind three points from Jaidyn Boswell and a Brook Evans jumper.

A back-and-forth final frame saw Conley add one point to its lead to finish off the 23-point win.

Kylah Silver led a trio of Vikings to finish in double figures with 15 points, while Haddock added 14 and Britni Silver followed with 11.

On the other side, Boswell finished with a team-high 12 points for the Falcons.

Sabraya Baker got the hosts off to a hot start to begin the game with a corner 3-pointer just 28 seconds in, but Conley then scored the next 11 points of the game, taking the lead for the rest of the game.

South Central is back in action Monday when it faces Wake Forest in an MLK girls’ showcase on its home court, while D.H. Conley continues conference play Tuesday with a trip to Northside-Jacksonville.

Girls’ Basketball

North Pitt 73, West Craven 25North Pitt rolled to a win over visiting West Craven in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference matchup Friday night.

Zamareya Jones rattled off a game-high 36 points, while Kenae Edwards added a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists.

The Panthers return to action Monday when they take on Knightdale in the MLK Invitational at South Central.

Middle Schools Girls’ Basketball Hope 57, Farmville 16

The Mustangs picked up a commanding victory at home over Farmville Thursday.

Leading the way in the win was Jazmine Farrington with 22 points, while Alaya Clemons followed with 12 and Makayla Warren added eight.

Hope returns to action Monday in a road game against C.M. Eppes.

Boys’ Hope 62, Farmville 34

Hope Middle School remained undefeated on the season with a win on its home court over Farmville Thursday.

Kasyn Chase and Cayden Hill both finished in double figures for the Mustangs with 16 and 11 points, respectively, while Rooke Knittle chipped in nine points.

Hope (7-0) will look to continue its winning streak Monday when it visits C.M. Eppes.

