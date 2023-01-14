ECU roundup: Pirate Club announces record year

The Pirate Club set an all-time fundraising record for a single year, East Carolina athletics announced on Friday.

The ECU Educational Foundation reported $36.7 million in donations in what was the highest single-year total in its history. The figure tops the previous single-year high set in 2016 by $4 million.

The department’s fundraising efforts in 2022, led by the Pirate Club staff and ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert, include the third- and fourth-largest gifts in history. The four largest gifts in Pirate Club history have come in the last four years.

“We are so thankful and appreciative to our generous donors for the incredible support we receive annually and for making 2022 a record-breaking year,” Gilbert said in a news release. “The significant support is a testament to the belief our donors have in ECU athletics and our 400-plus student-athletes. The scholarship funds raised annually allow us to provide a transformative experience for our student-athletes on and off the field. We are fortunate to have a dedicated and committed Pirate Club staff who are working daily on behalf of all Pirates.”

More than 11,000 individuals or businesses chose to contribute to the Pirate Club in 2022, including 5,574 new donors. Contributions to the Pirate Club annual fund totaled $6.4 million in support of student-athlete scholarships. Gifts and commitments also include endowments/philanthropic support, premium seating and gifts-in-kind and contributing services.

ECU athletics and the Pirate Club launched “Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence” in May, a $60 million fundraising campaign that will provide critical funds and essential training spaces for all 18 sports.

“We are positioned for success in a very competitive environment,” Gilbert said. “We have several facility enhancements that will transform our athletics footprint, and we simply cannot accomplish these goals without the support of our donors and fans. For the Pirates to continue to compete, we are challenging all of Pirate Nation to engage at all levels.”

The football team saw a 15-percent increase in season tickets with 15,835 tickets sold. The Pirates ranked second among all Group of Five schools in average attendance.

The Sabre Society portion of the Pirate Club also saw growth. The group, consisting of individuals or businesses who donate a minimum of $8,250 to the annual fund, had 167 Sabre Society members in 2022, an increase of 21 members from the year before. In addition, the Pirate Club had 14 Platinum Sabre members, those who give $27,500 or above to the annual fund, the most members since 2018.

Indoor season begins

The ECU track & field team begins the indoor season on today at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge at North Carolina’s Eddie Smith Fieldhouse.

“We are very excited to start our indoor track and field season this weekend at UNC Chapel Hill,” said Curt Kraft, the Pirates’ director of track & field. “Both teams have worked extremely hard all fall to get ready for this indoor season.”

The indoor season consists of five meets before the AAC indoor championship meet Feb. 24-25 in Birmingham, Ala.

For ECU, Royal Burris will look to defend his 200-meter title. Burris also finished second in the 60 meters last season.