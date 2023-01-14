ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action

What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
TheDailyBeast

Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities

A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
bitcoinist.com

Why Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Are Set To Rally In January

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are seen as the foundation of cryptocurrency. With a combined market cap of over half a trillion USD, they’re two of the most valuable assets on the planet. However, both cryptocurrencies struggled in 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) decreased by 58.75% in value, while Ethereum (ETH) has reduced to 58.49% in value.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!

