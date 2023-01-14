Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey motorcyclist killed in accident
A 69-year New Port Richey man was killed on Monday, Jan. 16, in a collision on Broadmoor Drive at Rowan Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. At about 11:15 a.m., a sedan was stopped in the eastbound lane of Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Rowan Road in the outside land, approaching Broadmoor Drive.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Woman and 2 children in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Lakeland
Three people, including two children, are in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Lakeland on Sunday.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Police Briefs
Two men who were related died after a domestic dispute Jan. 6 escalated into a shooting. The dispute occurred about 9:18 p.m. in the area of Powell and Griffin roads in Brooksville. Detectives confirmed one fatality at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. He died on Jan. 12.
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people Saturday after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
villages-news.com
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
fox13news.com
Case against Lutz man accused of killing, dismembering woman’s body hit legal roadblock
TAMPA, Fla. - The case against a Lutz man accused of killing a Pennsylvania woman more than a year ago has hit a legal roadblock. Robert Kessler is facing first-degree murder charges, but it turns out a key element to the prosecution's case remains a mystery – the victim's cause and manner of death.
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
Lithia warehouse catches fire after roof blows onto power lines
High winds caused a small warehouse in Lithia to catch fire on Friday night.
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
Comments / 0