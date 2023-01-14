ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

New Port Richey motorcyclist killed in accident

A 69-year New Port Richey man was killed on Monday, Jan. 16, in a collision on Broadmoor Drive at Rowan Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. At about 11:15 a.m., a sedan was stopped in the eastbound lane of Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Rowan Road in the outside land, approaching Broadmoor Drive.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Police Briefs

Two men who were related died after a domestic dispute Jan. 6 escalated into a shooting. The dispute occurred about 9:18 p.m. in the area of Powell and Griffin roads in Brooksville. Detectives confirmed one fatality at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. He died on Jan. 12.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another shooting in SW Ocala

A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
INVERNESS, FL

