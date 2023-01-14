Read full article on original website
DJ Ray Cordeiro Cause of Death: World's Longest-Working DJ Dead at 98
Ray Cordeiro, a renowned DJ and Hong Kong's "uncle," died at the age of 98, his former employer confirmed. Radio Television Hong Kong delivered the news in a statement (per Billboard), saying that he died on Jan. 13. The former employer did not share any details about his cause of death, but according to Variety, the DJ's funeral committee revealed on Saturday that he passed away at the CUHK Medical Center in Hong Kong.
World’s Oldest DJ, Ray Cordiero, Dead at 98
Ray Cordeiro has died, his former employer announced. He interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world's longest-working disc jockey, He was 98 years old. Cordeiro died on Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. No cause of death has been given. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
Asia to release Live In Tokyo triple vinyl set
Asia's Fantasia: Live in Tokyo 2007 album to be released on triple vinyl in February
Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.
Renée Geyer, Australian jazz and soul singer, dies aged 69
Australian jazz and soul icon Renée Geyer, known for songs including It’s A Man’s Man’s World and Say I Love You, has died at the age of 69. The singer was in hospital for hip surgery in Geelong, but died from complications after surgery, her record label the Mushroom Group said in a statement on Tuesday. While in hospital, she was also diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Spain: Region drops order to offer heartbeat before abortion
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish regional chief has poured cold water on an announcement by a far-right member of his cabinet that doctors would have to give women a chance to listen to the heartbeats of fetuses before any abortion procedure. Castile and Leon's conservative president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco,...
Sony are bringing back their iconic Walkman as a high-res streaming player
Are you ready for "an engineered evolution in portable sound"?
