Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history
Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history. Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones,...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for UFC 285 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones finds himself in unfamiliar territory: as an underdog heading into a fight. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his much-anticipated heavyweight debut March 4 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, where he will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The belt became vacant after reigning champ Francis Ngannou was released following a more than year-long contract dispute with the UFC.
Kahuku’s Dan Ige scores KO at UFC Vegas 67, while Punahele Soriano falls via TKO
Ige earned his first win since March 13, 2021.
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
Dana White announces Francis Ngannou has been released, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will fight for vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285
Francis Ngannou has been released from the UFC. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed the reports that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Along with that, he announced Ngannou has been released from the UFC as ‘The Predator’ turned down a new contract.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Daniel Cormier: It's 'not true' that Francis Ngannou left UFC to avoid Jon Jones
Daniel Cormier rejects the notion that Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC so he didn’t have to fight Jon Jones. The heavyweight division received a major shakeup Saturday when UFC president Dana White announced that Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) had been stripped of the title and was exiting the promotion after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285
Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane. This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
sportszion.com
UFC 284 adds yet another massive fight in the Light-heavyweight division with Tyson Pedro vs Mingyang Zhang following Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
The Australians and New Zealanders will probably remember the UFC 284 fight card for the sheer number of representatives from both regions entering the event. From the title fight to the bottom of the roster, it’s a celebration of many fighters from the Aussie and Kiwi ethnicity. Now Tyson Pedro will get a chance to do his people proud after he gets a shot against Zhang Mingyang.
MMA Fighting
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting
Karol Rosa moves up to featherweight, meets Norma Dumont at April 22 UFC event
Two Brazilians will collide inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in April 22 when Karol Rosa moves up to 145 pounds to face Norma Dumont, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight. The UFC has yet...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend. 2...
