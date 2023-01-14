ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March

After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for UFC 285 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones finds himself in unfamiliar territory: as an underdog heading into a fight. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his much-anticipated heavyweight debut March 4 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, where he will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The belt became vacant after reigning champ Francis Ngannou was released following a more than year-long contract dispute with the UFC.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: It's 'not true' that Francis Ngannou left UFC to avoid Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier rejects the notion that Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC so he didn’t have to fight Jon Jones. The heavyweight division received a major shakeup Saturday when UFC president Dana White announced that Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) had been stripped of the title and was exiting the promotion after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
Everyday Entertainment

Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285

Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane. This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.
Popculture

Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54

Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
sportszion.com

UFC 284 adds yet another massive fight in the Light-heavyweight division with Tyson Pedro vs Mingyang Zhang following Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

The Australians and New Zealanders will probably remember the UFC 284 fight card for the sheer number of representatives from both regions entering the event. From the title fight to the bottom of the roster, it’s a celebration of many fighters from the Aussie and Kiwi ethnicity. Now Tyson Pedro will get a chance to do his people proud after he gets a shot against Zhang Mingyang.
MMA Fighting

From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano

Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting

Karol Rosa moves up to featherweight, meets Norma Dumont at April 22 UFC event

Two Brazilians will collide inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in April 22 when Karol Rosa moves up to 145 pounds to face Norma Dumont, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight. The UFC has yet...

