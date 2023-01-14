ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
New York Post

NFL playoffs player prop picks, predictions: Anytime TD bets for Wild Card Weekend

Wild Card Weekend is the best week of the NFL season. And today, we bring in Action Network anytime touchdown propster, Gilles Gallant, to discuss a few of his favorite TD scorer prop picks for the weekend. Below we break down the best Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs. Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) Gilles Gallant: Tyler Lockett +300 (FanDuel) Gallant has three TD scorer props he’s targeting for round one of the NFL playoffs, starting with the matinee matchup between Seattle and...
msn.com

Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname

A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen. Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it. A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like Patrick...
Yardbarker

Super Wild Card Weekend Proves to Colts What Franchise Needs

As the NFL playoffs began with Super Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves watching from home for the third time in four seasons. The Colts did not even sniff the playoffs in 2022. That happens when you finish 4-12-1 on the year, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Today

Tony Romo calling today's AFC Playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins alongside Jim Nantz.  Romo, 42, is already a star in the broadcasting business.  However, fans aren't exactly pleased with his performance today.  Romo called Josh Allen "Mr. January" during today's game. The ...

