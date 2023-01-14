ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

I tried Ryan Gosling’s abs workout to get his Barbie six-pack

By Joanna Ebsworth
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXOCS_0kEaPkR000

When Warner Bros. treated us to a first look at Ryan Gosling in character as Ken for the hotly anticipated live-action Barbie film due out this summer, it quickly broke the internet - and it’s not hard to see why! In addition to the bleached blonde hair, tanned skin, ripped denim jacket and hilarious Calvin-Klein-inspired underwear, Gosling showed off some impeccably well-defined arms and pecs along with the obligatory Ken doll washboard stomach. Which got everyone asking: are his abs a bit plastic, as well as fantastic?

Well, I’ve inspected the image in detail (all in the name of good journalism, naturally), and after comparing it to other film appearances of the Hollywood heartthrob’s abdominals, I believe that while his hair and tan are obviously fake, Gosling’s abs appear to be anything but photoshopped.

So, what is the secret behind his six-pack? That’s a tricky question to answer. The notoriously private actor rarely goes into detail about his workouts in interviews and doesn’t even have an Instagram account to share snippets of his training regime with fans. Therefore, I’ve spent hours trawling the web to find the genuine information you really want to know and then put his abs workout to the test in my own quest for a washboard stomach. Ready to find out more? C’mon Barbie, let’s go party.

How did Ryan Gosling get his abs for Barbie?

The internet is awash with ‘Ryan Gosling workout’ articles. The problem is that many of them aren’t credited to reliable sources - such as Gosling himself or to one of his previous personal trainers or instructors - and quite a few have been made up by random PTs who admit they’re taking a guess at Gosling’s training. For this very reason, if the information hasn’t come from legit sources, I’ve ignored it.

First off, it should be noted that not one word has been shared to date about Gosling’s Barbie training regime or who his PT was on the project. Seeing as the most dangerous thing he might do in the film is rollerblade in neon spandex (if behind-the-scenes pics are anything to go by), it’s unlikely he had to do any major work with a fight training or stunt team, which means he might have trained under his own steam.

What we do know, however, according to Gosling’s Barbie co-star Simu Liu, is that Gosling’s gym game put the rest of the cast to shame. When Entertainment Tonight asked the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor who was most committed to working out during the filming, Liu - who plays another version of Ken in the film - admitted: ‘Definitely Ryan - 100 per cent. He's definitely, like, a gym in the morning, gym after work kinda guy’, before revealing that Gosling outdid him in the nutrition stakes, too.

‘As much as I believe that I do have a work ethic, I also love food a lot,’ Liu added. ‘Just hearing little bits and pieces about, you know, [Gosling’s] strict diet regimen, and just like how much emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body, I’m like, I respect it, I respect it. I’m gonna have some soda.’

While we don’t have the exact details of Gosling’s Barbie workout regime, you only have to look at his physique in previous movies – including The Gray Man and Crazy Stupid Love, to name just a few – to see that Gosling has taken his workouts and nutrition very seriously for many years now. Therefore, it’s only logical to assume that his previous workouts to get in silver screen shape might reveal how he got his abs…

What workouts does Ryan Gosling relies on for his visible six-pack abs

Remember that iconic scene in 2011’s Crazy Stupid Love where Gosling takes his shirt off and Emma Stone’s character says: ‘Seriously? It’s like you’re photoshopped’? Well, Gosling joked at the time at the time that he ‘was just photoshopped! It’s like James Cameron invented this programme, called Ab-atar! You just wear a motion capture suit, and suddenly you have abs. It’s pretty neat!’

If only that were true. Gosling later revealed in the same interview that he relied on a mix of ballet and gymnastics to get in shape, stating: ‘I like to exercise, but I don't like to work out or go to the gym. I like to do ballet and gymnastics. Making muscles is boring, and they don't do anything - they are just like pets eventually. You have to feed them, take care of them, and they are useless. Gym muscles are useless. And they look stupid; you can't do anything with them. You can only lift a lot of weight on that machine that you built them on. They have no practical use.’

This attitude goes some way to explaining Gosling’s preference for functional skill-based workouts that have real applications in life. Under the guidance of PT Arin Babaian, he took up Pilates for the 2016 film La La Land and did lots of core-based work to perfect his posture, improve his spinal stability, and counteract the effects of doing so many squats and pull-ups in training.

And for 2013’s gritty action movie Only God Forgives, Gosling practised Muay Thai - a mix of traditional martial arts and kickboxing techniques that dates back to the 15th century – which he went on to use in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and recent Netflix blockbuster The Grey Man.

‘I lifted heavy things. I worked out more than I normally would. I ate less than I normally would,’ said Gosling on his workout routine for The Grey Man in an interview with JOE . ‘There was an incredible stunt team that was sort of showing me all of these different styles of martial arts, and then trying to figure out what would work best for me and also work for the character, so they kind of curated this style for me.’

Considering that filming for The Grey Man wrapped a few months before work on Barbie began in March 2022, it’s fair to assume that the actor’s tantalisingly toned torso was already honed to perfection before he arrived on set, and it makes sense to take a look at his Muay Thai training for previous roles.

Ryan Gosling's secret to getting a six-pack? Muay Thai and crunches

In Only God Forgives, Gosling plays a young Thai boxing club director in Bangkok, and he was required ‘to look and act the part of a Thai boxer because he had to fight for real,’ according to the film’s director Nicolas Winding Refn. Therefore, the actor underwent intensive training before and during filming with veteran Muay Thai master Vohn Thonaphan .

Of the actor’s training regime, Thonaphan has said in an interview quoted by our sister site Coach Mag : Ryan would train between two to three hours a day, three to four days a week before shooting began,’ using a mix of traditional Muay Thai strength and conditioning exercises and classic bodyweight moves.

‘We would pick eight exercises, such as chin-ups and press-ups, that work different muscle groups across the body and perform them in order, like a fighting sequence. In total, we’d aim for three sets of 20 reps for each exercise,’ says Thonaphan, before explaining that the next step after conditioning was to take Gosling through the punches, kicks, elbows and knees used to form the art of Muay Thai.

To get the actor’s abs popping, Thonaphan used the following three abdominal exercises in every training session Gosling did. Try them yourself by doing 20 reps of each exercise for three sets, three to four times a week to get maximum benefits.

1. Knee strike bridge

Lie on your back with one foot on the ground and the other in the air. Using the grounded foot, press into the floor and lift your hips, driving your airborne knee as high as possible.

2. Crunch and punch

Start in a crunch position with your back off the ground and hands by your chin. Throw a punch towards the opposite knee. Keep punching while holding the position for a time. Add a resistance band or dumbbells for an extra challenge.

3. Abs scissors

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift both feet into the air, keeping your legs straight. Kick one high and the other low, alternating with every rep. Don’t let your feet touch the floor until you’ve done your 20 reps.

I tried Ryan Gosling's abs workout – here's how it went

The three ab exercises above pack a punch and will certainly help you on your way to getting ‘Ryan Gosling abs’, but they won’t do it alone. I did three sets of 20 reps four times a week, and they definitely got my upper abs, lower abs and obliques aching. But I didn’t see any hint of abs at the end of the week, nor did I expect to. That’s because all the crunches in the world won’t give you a six-pack unless you combine them with a healthy diet and some form of fat-burning exercises, such as Muay Tai.

Muay Tai provides an incredible full-body workout that tests your cardio, strength and endurance, explosivity, flexibility, balance, and coordination, making it a fantastic form of fat-burning exercise that will help you reveal any six-pack that might be lurking beneath a layer of excess weight.

The best way to try Muay Tai, obviously, is to buy a pair of the best boxing gloves and join your local club. But if you’re more of a lover, not a fighter, try other calorie-burning forms of fitness such as HIIT and running, or even this fast-paced boxing HIIT workout in the comfort of your home.

Eating well is also key because, as the old saying goes, abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym. Unsurprisingly, Gosling is notoriously strict with his diet, and it’s said he favours Thai-inspired cuisine to get ripped for roles, relying on a diet of fish, vegetables, and rice topped up with protein shakes to fuel his intense training. The results of this approach are clear for all to see because, let’s face it, maintaining your weight decade after decade doesn’t happen by accident!

So, there you have it. To get Ryan Gosling abs, you’ve got to commit to an ab regime for the long haul by upping your cardio, eating right, and doing the ab exercises. Want to know more about the best way to get a six-pack? Discover the best exercises to burn the most belly fat , read one fitness expert’s four workout and diet tips for better abs , or try this 10-minute bodyweight workout for rock-solid abs .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Barbie Star Margot Robbie Reveals She Was a Goth Teen

Margot Robbie may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world — or at least will be when the Greta Gerwig directed film opens in theaters later this year — but it turns out that the actor was herself a goth teen. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show to support her new film Babylon (via NME), Robbie revealed that she was "kinda goth" as a teen and would only listen to heavy metal — something that she still genuinely likes today.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets

Jennifer Lopez has nothing to hide! On Wednesday, December 21, the superstar, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of her beauty routine while going completely makeup-free for her 229 million followers. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez, who wore a lace camisole, noted in the video while rocking a bare face with her hair back. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Decider.com

Austin Butler Claims Elvis Accent Is in His “DNA” After Getting Mocked for Golden Globes Speech

Austin Butler has heard all of the buzz about his “Elvis voice,” and the actor is finally weighing in. After snagging a Golden Globe award last night for his portrayal of the late musical icon in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Butler was roasted online for his speech when viewers pointed out he’s yet to drop the thick accent. Now, Butler says that southern drawl is part of his DNA, so get used to it. When asked yesterday (Jan. 10) about how his voice has changed since working on the film, which premiered in June 2022, Butler seemed to side-step the question, telling...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role

Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In $1700 Barbie Pink Dress As She Begins Press For ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Cue up The Psychedelic Furs because Jennifer Lopez was “Pretty In Pink” when joining her Shotgun Wedding costar, Josh Duhamel, on Wednesday (Jan. 11) to discuss their new movie. J.Lo., 53, posted photos of her wearing a $1,695 Magda Butrym’ ruched mock-neck’ midi-dress, along with a pair of Femme Los Angeles sandals (“The Necessary Sandal“) that go for $189 a pair. When sharing the Outfit Of The Day to her Instagram, Jennifer took advantage of the day to accurately quote Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”
Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
The Independent

Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?

Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates His 59th Birthday in Floral Lace Dress

Lauren Sanchez was elegantly outfitted to celebrate boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ 59th birthday. The former “Extra” correspondent celebrated Bezos’ birthday with a photo dump on Instagram today, beginning with a portrait where she posed alongside the Amazon founder in a white blouse and sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” Sanchez captioned her post. “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being...
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy