Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: January 9-15, 2023
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered universal automation, MQTT benefits, SI Giants, control system management and more. Links to each article below. Universal automation can help make smart factories a reality in process industries and giving users more freedom and flexibility in their day-to-day activities.
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare, Microsoft to Deploy, Automate & Enhance Organization’s Zero Trust Security
Cloudflare announced an expansion of its relationship with Microsoft to help customers easily deploy, automate, and enhance their organization’s Zero Trust security. Working from anywhere is more common than ever, and critical applications have moved to the cloud—no longer residing inside an office protected by a secure perimeter. This fundamental shift in where and how people work has caused enterprises to rethink legacy tools and abandon the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security, looking towards Zero Trust instead. As CIOs continue to navigate this paradigm shift, Cloudflare has developed a new set of integrations with Microsoft to help organizations on this journey. Now, mutual customers can seamlessly deploy Zero Trust security tools in minutes, with no complex code changes, and add industry-first features, such as Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation technology.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Custom-Built Sidechains Set to Revolutionize the Cardano Ecosystem
Input Output Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, has announced the release of a software toolkit later this month that will allow developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on the Cardano ($ADA) network. The move is set to improve the overall ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain,...
How Does Node.js Achieve Concurrency?
By Saurabh Dashora @saurabhdashora.Software Developer. Architect. Writer. I write about microservices, web development and cloud computing.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
cioreview.com
Nethopper Unveils Kubernetes App Operations (KAOps) Platform
Integrating ArgoCD GitOps with Multi-Cluster App Networking. BOSTON, MA, USA /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) Platform as a service, today announced the addition of ArgoCD GitOps to the platform. It is an industry first to combine ArgoCD GitOps with the power of multi-cluster application networking and the ease-of-use of a cloud-based PaaS. Nethopper’s platform allows application operations teams to accelerate deployments to any Kubernetes clusters in any cloud(s), securely. Nethopper delivers on-demand multi-cluster ArgoCD GitOps that automates changes to the application deployments with Git as a single source of truth for declarative configurations, making Kubernetes application deployments fast, secure, reliable, and dramatically simpler.
CoinTelegraph
3AC, Coinflex founders collaborating to raise $25M for new claims trading exchange
Founders of collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are reportedly trying to raise money for a new cryptocurrency exchange in partnership with Coinflex cofounders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam. According to a pitch deck, they are looking to raise $25 million. The proposed...
CoinTelegraph
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
7 Ways You Can Use Git to Boost Productivity
Git is the most popular source control system with an incredible 93.87% of adoption by developers. It's a really powerful system with lots of hidden features not known by most of us developers. In this post, I'll show some of these features that will make your work easier when using Git.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi, DAOs and NFTs: Crypto is redefining how charities raise funds
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) are redefining how charities raise donations and distribute funds to those most in need. Through ever-evolving crypto and blockchain-related technology, crypto philanthropists told Cointelegraph that they've witnessed “new wealth distribution mechanisms" never seen before. “Philanthropy has traditionally been...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Devs Set To Unveil Shibarium L2 Network Beta
The beta testnet of Shibarium will soon release, benefiting the entire Shiba Inu community. Shibarium is a layer-2 network operable on the Ethereum mainnet. After the release of Shibarium, the Shina Inu community can build and grow projects. The release of Shibarium will address the scalability, speed, and expense challenges facing the existing projects on Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s sidechain toolkit and everything latest about ADA
Bullish rally continued as spurts in development activity kept investors interested. However, network activity dipped as whales shied away. In its attempt at addressing issues of scalability, Cardano [ADA] released a developer toolkit for building sidechains. Cardano network developers Input Output Global (IOG) stated that the toolkit could be used to create blockchains for specific use cases.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools That Can Generate Code To Help Programmers
The world of programming is evolving thanks to AI technologies. It is just a matter of time until artificial intelligence entirely replaces human programmers since AI-generated code is getting more accurate. Some could see this negatively, while others think AI will speed up the process of writing better code. In...
CoinTelegraph
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin vs Ethereum: Community split between capped supply and deflationary model
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, have always been pitted against each other. With the start of the new year, the first debate has surfaced comparing BTC’s capped supply of 21 million to ETH’s deflationary supply, with disagreement over which of the two qualifies as sound money.
Comments / 0