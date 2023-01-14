ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with Indiana

 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (28-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Indiana. He’s 10th in the league scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 15-8 at home. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Buddy Hield shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 10-10 on the road. Memphis scores 116.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Morant is shooting 46.8% and averaging 27.6 points for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 120.3 points, 50.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Myles Turner: day to day (back), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (illness), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (ankle), Danny Green: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), John Konchar: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

