Shiba Inu rises after announcing Layer 2 launch as bone token pops; US markets closed
Bitcoin continues to trade around $21,000, up 0.4% over the past day. Ether and altcoins remain steady, while the shiba inu ecosystem got a boost as it prepares for a Layer 2 launch. U.S. markets are closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. Shiba Inu and bone led gains...
SEC racks up 50% increase in crypto enforcement actions in 2022: Report
2022 was a record year for crypto-related enforcement actions. A new report from Cornerstone Research of 30 enforcement actions shows 70% percent alleged fraud and 73% alleged an unregistered securities offering, while 50% alleged both. The Securities and Exchange Commission brought a record number of crypto-related enforcement actions last year,...
Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions
Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Binance, ether, bitcoin all lower as US economy slows
Bitcoin was trading at around $20,800, down 1%, and ether dropped 1.4%. Crypto stocks closed in the red. BNB, ether and bitcoin slid with traditional markets after U.S. economic data showed signs of an economy starting to take a breather. Retail sales fell. expected, tripping up what had been an...
Andreessen Horowitz gaming partner James Gwertzman exiting VC firm
Gwertzman helped to lead the $600-million Games Fund One. After a little more than a year as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the most prolific investors in web3 technologies, James Gwertzman announced he is stepping down at the end of the month. “I've made the decision to...
Digital Asset Funding Landscape presented by HashKey Capital
The Block Research has created “Digital Asset Funding Landscape” presented by HashKey Capital. To access the full report in PDF format, please fill out the form below:. The Block Research was commissioned by HashKey Capital to produce The Digital Asset Funding Landscape, which provides an in-depth study of investments in crypto since 2017. The digital asset landscape tends to be plastered with an abundance of speculative data from unreliable sources, which makes it arduous to separate the signal from the noise. The crypto industry serves unique challenges like the identification of multichain protocols, interpretation and categorization of on-chain investments, exclusion of ‘web3’ companies in which blockchain only contributes as a buzzword, etc. Tackling these issues requires a more nuanced crypto-native understanding. As a result, the digital asset sector has never gotten the comprehensive, fact-based, in-depth analysis of the venture funding landscape it deserves. This report endeavors to change that.
TaxBit acquires rival crypto accounting platform Tactic
Crypto tax and accounting platform TaxBit has bought out rival Tactic. “We continue to see great demand and opportunity even during a bear market,” said TaxBit’s Austin Woodward. TaxBit, a crypto tax and accounting software provider, has acquired rival Tactic to expand its offerings. The acquisition, TaxBit's first,...
Central African Republic working to integrate Sango coin into its economy
The Central African Republic has set up a committee to integrate Sango coin into its national economy. Sango coin is the country’s national crypto and was launched in July 2022. The Central African Republic (CAR) has set up a task force to explore modalities for integrating its national crypto,...
Bitcoin price dips sharply ahead of DOJ crypto enforcement announcement
Bitcoin tumbled below $21,000 in a seeming reversal of a days-long trend. Move came after the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today. Bitcoin's price fell sharply late Thursday morning after the U.S. Departments of Justice and...
SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending
Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...
Silvergate shares jump in pre-market trading despite loss as bank well-capitalized
Silvergate shares jumped 17% in the early session as the bank delivered its full earnings report. The crypto-friendly bank posted a net loss of $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter compared with an $18.4 million profit a year earlier. Silvergate Capital shares rallied despite the firm's $1 billion fourth-quarter loss...
National Australia Bank creates stablecoin called AUDN: AFR
National Australia Bank has created a stablecoin called AUDN that allows business customers to settle transactions in Australian dollars, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources. The bank is aiming for transactions to launch mid-year, including carbon credit trading and remittances. The stablecoin will launch on the Ethereum network and...
The WEF's global village metaverse promises better world, and better meetings
The World Economic Forum launched a prototype of its own metaverse, the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that the Global Collaboration Village will be a purpose-driven space where organizations can collaborate and take action on the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Economic Forum launched a new working...
American CryptoFed argues it was shut out from dialogue with the SEC
Administrative hearings continued on Wednesday on whether the SEC can order American CryptoFed to suspend the registration and offer of two tokens. Zhou Xiaomeng, COO, said the organization had the right to talk with the agency’s chief accountant and couldn’t. The SEC started administrative proceedings in November. A...
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule
Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch
Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...
