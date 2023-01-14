ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
Hawaii Magazine

5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks

At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
thisweekhawaii.com

Celebrate the year of the Rabbit!

The Chinese’s Lunar New Year celebration is staring in Chinatown Cultural Plaza | 100 N Beretania St, Honolulu on Friday, Jan 13th, 5-10 pm and Saturday, Jan 14th 10 am-10pm, Friday, Jan 27th and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023! Be amazed by Martial Arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese Lion Dances, music, craft booths, tons of food from restaurants and vendors selling their special treats as we ring in the new year of the Water Rabbit for 2023! In Chinese astrology, water means longevity and peace, and the Rabbit is a symbol of vigilance, wittiness, cautiousness, deftness, and self-protection. Come to Chinatown wearing your good luck “red” to celebrate 2023 with yummy treats and lots of free fun for the entire family!
bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
KHON2

The Good Feet Store Provides Fit Arch Supports for Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store provides products that support and improve posture for Hawaii residents. The Good Feet Store offers fit arch supports for those wanting to improve posture and physical health. “We do this with our personally fit arch supports. You have 4 arches in your...
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
