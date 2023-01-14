Read full article on original website
‘Ohana Festival returns to Japanese Cultural Center
The year of the rabbit is bringing lots of ways to celebrate a new beginning that is characterized by hope, peace and success.
Festivities for the entire family in Chinatown
Music, delicious food and performers filling Chinatown as the celebration of Chinese New Year continues.
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks
At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
From humble beginnings to full-blown industry, Kau coffee becomes focus of documentary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ka’u on the Big Island, what started with a handful of coffee farmers has grown into a full-blown industry that is recognized around the world. Ka’u Coffee Festival organizer Chris Manredi has been there from the beginning. “It’s really a remarkable story,” he said....
Merrie Monarch Festival celebrating 60 years of Hula and Hawaiian culture
After three years of turmoil due to the pandemic, the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo will be back in all its glory in 2023 to celebrate its 60th anniversary of showcasing hula and Hawaiian culture — and the world can’t wait. The festival runs from April 9 to...
Celebrate the year of the Rabbit!
The Chinese’s Lunar New Year celebration is staring in Chinatown Cultural Plaza | 100 N Beretania St, Honolulu on Friday, Jan 13th, 5-10 pm and Saturday, Jan 14th 10 am-10pm, Friday, Jan 27th and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023! Be amazed by Martial Arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese Lion Dances, music, craft booths, tons of food from restaurants and vendors selling their special treats as we ring in the new year of the Water Rabbit for 2023! In Chinese astrology, water means longevity and peace, and the Rabbit is a symbol of vigilance, wittiness, cautiousness, deftness, and self-protection. Come to Chinatown wearing your good luck “red” to celebrate 2023 with yummy treats and lots of free fun for the entire family!
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State. A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited...
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Tracking light winds this weekend. Chinese New...
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Hawai‘i police officers optimistic new chief Ben Moszkowicz can ‘turn things around’
After the retirement of Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, many officers described the department as lacking direction and leadership. With the recent hiring and swearing in of former Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin T. Moszkowicz as the new chief, they are hopeful this will change. Moszkowicz — an...
The Good Feet Store Provides Fit Arch Supports for Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store provides products that support and improve posture for Hawaii residents. The Good Feet Store offers fit arch supports for those wanting to improve posture and physical health. “We do this with our personally fit arch supports. You have 4 arches in your...
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Justin Cruz and Kelly Simek for our exclusive broadcast of Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant, streaming live.
Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day
Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
