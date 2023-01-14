Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Joey Bosa penalty for helmet throw pushed him to go for 2 in critical moment
Football is a game of inches, as Joey Bosa learned the hard way Saturday night. The Jaguars finished off a miraculous 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers to advance to the AFC divisional round, and they had help from Bosa in the late stages of the game. The LA pass...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Sporting News
Six reasons why Brandon Staley, Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in their AFC wild-card playoffs loss to the Jaguars
Count the hard-luck Chargers among the unfortunate teams who have blown a massive lead in the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles opened up a 27-0 first-half advantage in its AFC wild-card matchup in Jacksonville, only to lose 31-30 on the final play of regulation. After scoring those 27 points in the...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Position Breakdown for Eagles-Giants and Which Team Has the Edge
The two teams will play for a third time on Saturday, this time with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship Game, but which team holds the positional advantage?
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars say Duval? How Jacksonville fans' chant started and what it means
The Jaguars are back in the playoffs. For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will host a postseason game, as TIAA Bank Field is set to welcome the Chargers in the AFC divisional round Saturday night under the bright lights of prime time. With the Jaguars back in the spotlight,...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
These 4 Phillies players are coming back on 1-year deals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration. Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.
