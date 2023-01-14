ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Sporting News

Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
BALTIMORE, MD
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
NJ.com

Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
CBS Philly

These 4 Phillies players are coming back on 1-year deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration.  Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

