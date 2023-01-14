Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023
The Edmonton Oilers will play on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights prediction and pick. On Friday night, the Oilers smashed the San Jose Sharks...
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
Yardbarker
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
Yardbarker
Game Highlights 44.0: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 7-1
The Sharks had an opportunity shortly after to get back into the game with a power play of their own but it was Nugent-Hopkins who made the score 4-0 with a short-handed goal. This featured great work from Mattias Janmark to not only get the puck out of Edmonton’s zone and push out for a breakaway but to stay with the puck after the original save by Kahkonen…
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against San Diego
ONT: Aidan Dudas (7), ASST: Martin Chromiak (6) ONT: Martin Chromiak (3), ASST: Aidan Dudas (8), Cameron Gaunce (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (10), ASST: Alan Quine (11), Tyler Madden (7) SD: Drew Helleson (3), ASST: Bryce Kindopp (2) SD: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (9), ASST: Niklas Brouillard (23), Michael Del Zotto (13)
markerzone.com
CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT
A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.
Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov
With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
