Read full article on original website
Related
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
eastidahonews.com
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over
Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived — and played football — and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and...
HS scores 1/14: Blackfoot girls top Highland, Bear Lake boys rout Malad
BOYS BASKETBALL Bear Lake 67, Malad 27 Bryson Crane led the Bears (11-2) with 20 points. Grace Lutheran 47, Challis 36 Ben Hess posted 18 points and Matt Samuelson added 14 for the Royals (9-4). ...
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
kool965.com
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
Idaho State Journal
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
Idaho State Journal
Documentary on regenerative agriculture to be shown Tuesday at Sand Trap
POCATELLO—“Kiss the Ground,” a documentary on regenerative agriculture, is set to be shown Tuesday 7 p.m., with a no-host dinner 6 p.m., at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Admission is free. The documentary shows how regenerative agriculture can revive farmer prosperity, reduce flooding and...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo
ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Half-price dog, puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter
Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).
eastidahonews.com
Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls...
Comments / 0