Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over

Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived — and played football — and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and...
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
Documentary on regenerative agriculture to be shown Tuesday at Sand Trap

POCATELLO—“Kiss the Ground,” a documentary on regenerative agriculture, is set to be shown Tuesday 7 p.m., with a no-host dinner 6 p.m., at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Admission is free. The documentary shows how regenerative agriculture can revive farmer prosperity, reduce flooding and...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
