Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after no winning ticket sold
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Friday night's $940 million drawing, Mega Millions announced early Saturday morning. The next drawing will take place Tuesday night. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball...
Florida Players Have A Chance At Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot, Set For Friday The 13th
While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions® players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one! After no ticket matched
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Friday Jackpot? Results Revealed
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second biggest ever for the lottery - but did anyone win it?
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night...
Quartz
The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was won in Maine
Typically considered unlucky, this Friday the 13th became a lucky day for one Mega Millions lottery player. A single ticket holder in Maine matched all six numbers drawn on Friday (Jan. 13) night to win the $1.35 billion jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Hometown Gas & Grill petrol station in Lebanon, Maine, a press release from the lottery game said.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $1.35 billion drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Mega Millions tickets. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, which is the third largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.Friday night's winning numbers are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43 and the Megaball is 14.So, what happens if you win the jackpot?The odds are not in your favor -- about one in 306 million -- but a winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.The jackpot is only $1.35 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option,...
travelawaits.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
KESQ
A 6-year-old shot a Virginia teacher with his mother’s gun. The tragedy highlights the lack of strong secure storage laws across the nation
In the week since a six-year-old boy in Newport News, Virginia took a gun from his home, brought it to school and shot his teacher, community members and officials are grappling with an unsettling question: How did the child get access to a loaded firearm?. “There’s a lot of questions...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pike Ever Caught
Pike is a genus of freshwater fish. We commonly know these fish as pikes or pickerels. When someone refers to a pike, they typically mean the Northern pike fish. They are an old species of fish with origins in North America and Eurasia since the Paleocene, about 60 million years ago.
Comments / 0