PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Mega Millions tickets. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, which is the third largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.Friday night's winning numbers are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43 and the Megaball is 14.So, what happens if you win the jackpot?The odds are not in your favor -- about one in 306 million -- but a winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.The jackpot is only $1.35 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option,...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO