Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down Five Percent In Q4 2022
Ford Motor Company sales decreased five percent to 483,970 units during fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FMC brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Much was accomplished in 2022, with Ford increasing its share of the industry by 0.7 percentage points,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Delivering on our strategy, share expansion came from broad-based growth from our SUV lineup and our all-new EVs growing at twice the rate of the overall EV segment. With a strong retail order bank, Ford is well positioned heading into 2023,” he added.
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1951 Pickup Truck Isn't a Ford. It's a Mercury M-1!
When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.
teslarati.com
Global EV sales reach 10 percent of new cars sold in 2022
Global electric vehicle sales reached 10 percent of all new cars sold in 2022, an increase from 8.3 percent in 2021. EVs continue to become more popular year over year, and consumers are making the switch from gas-powered vehicles to battery-powered ones across the world. Some markets have proven to be hot spots for electrification, while others are slowly coming around to the idea. With manufacturers planning to offer many new EV models this year, 2023 could have even more growth.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today
Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds
The midsize SUV world is full of great vehicles. Which five does Edmunds say are the best right now? The post The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Sales Outperformed By Dodge Challenger In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Mustang sales saw The Blue Oval’s pony car slip to second place during the 2022 calendar year, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger but remaining solidly ahead of the Chevy Camaro. During 2022, Ford Mustang sales decreased nine percent, with 47,566 units. Comparatively, the Dodge Challenger saw its sales...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Racked Up Over 200K Orders To Date
Following the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, consumer interest in the redesigned pickup exploded as the automaker secured a whopping 52,000 orders for that model in the first five days order banks were open. The tremendous demand for the new Super Duty continued through October, as that number grew to around 150k units by the end of that month, and it hasn’t slowed down much. In fact, The Blue Oval revealed in its most recent sales report that it had secured over 200,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty as of the end of December.
Carscoops
Cayenne Overtakes Macan To Help Porsche Offset Production Woes And Post 3% Sales Rise In 2022
There were winners and losers in Porsche’s battle with production holdups during 2022 but overall the firm came out ahead, posting a 3 percent rise in sales. Porsche sold 309,884 cars last year, compared with 301,915 cars in 2021, itself a record busting year for the firm. SUVs once again took the lion’s share of sales, but the ageing Cayenne leapfrogged its even older, but recently facelifted, Macan little brother to become the most popular model. Macan sales dropped slightly from 88,362 to 86,724, while Cayenne deliveries jumped from 83,071 to 95,604.
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
Zacks.com
Timken (TKR) Supplies Bearings for Ford Motor F-150 Lightning
TKR - Free Report) announced that Ford Motor Company’s (. F - Free Report) electric light-duty pickup truck, F-150 Lightning, is using Timken’s packaged wheel bearings. Notably, the company started supplying wheel bearings for the F-150 Lightning in April 2022. Timken has spent a long time on advanced...
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
Comments / 0