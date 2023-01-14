BELOIT, Wisconsin – The Prairie Fire men’s basketball team picked up a 58-47 victory at Beloit on Saturday afternoon. The Buccaneers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but a three-pointer by Cade Windham and a layup by Sean Gallery gave Knox a 5-4 advantage. Beloit then scored five straight to take a 9-5 lead, but the Prairie Fire finished the first half on an 18-7 run to take a 23-16 lead into halftime.

BELOIT, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO