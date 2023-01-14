Read full article on original website
Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball vs. Rantoul Eagles
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team wrapped up the Martin Luther King Tournament with a blowout victory over the Rantoul Eagles, 77-46. The Streaks got a bit of revenge for the 6-point loss they suffered to the Eagles at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament. GHS Junior Ian Dominique had a...
Knox Men’s and Women’s Basketball Picks Up Victories at Beloit
BELOIT, Wisconsin – The Prairie Fire men’s basketball team picked up a 58-47 victory at Beloit on Saturday afternoon. The Buccaneers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but a three-pointer by Cade Windham and a layup by Sean Gallery gave Knox a 5-4 advantage. Beloit then scored five straight to take a 9-5 lead, but the Prairie Fire finished the first half on an 18-7 run to take a 23-16 lead into halftime.
Wall Leads Four in Double Figures but Scots Fall to Ripon
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/14/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team fell at home to Ripon College 80-66 on Saturday. The Fighting Scots (7-9, 3-4) had four players in double figures but couldn’t hold off the defending MWC champions. The Scots got on the board first through Zoie Wall (Bartonville,...
Metcalf, Williams Both Score 20 in Saturday Win over Ripon
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/14/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team built an 18-point lead and held on for a 76-70 home win over Ripon on Saturday. The Fighting Scots (10-6, 6-1) put four players in double figures as they won their fourth straight game. Ripon scored the first basket of...
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 14, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games. Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points. Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53. Manual beat Pekin 69-44. Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41. ICAC Tournament. Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in...
Moline boys get win at home over East St. Louis
Moline boys basketball improve to 17-2 on the season with a win at home over East St. Louis, 77-53. Brock Harding had 24 points. Owen Freeman 23 in the victory.
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg
—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after early morning shooting in Galesburg
A male subject was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the stomach after Galesburg Police responded to a report of a man injured on Blaine Avenue early Monday morning. Galesburg Police responded to 128 Blaine Ave. at 5 a.m. Monday in reference to a subject laying in the yard screaming. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject laying in the yard screaming that he had been shot.
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
What will the Hog Days 2023 tagline be?
The tagline for the upcoming Hog Days Festival will be “The feeling Never Gets Old: Kewanee Hog Days 2023” according to the co-chair of the Hog Days Committee. Larry Flannery said this year’s tagline came from an idea he had and it fits nicely with an “Earth, Wind & Fire” song that was chosen to be used for the Hog Days video.
