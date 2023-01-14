ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD seeks hit-and-run truck driver who hit man in crosswalk

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
This truck was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a man in a crosswalk who was walking his dog. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify the hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck that hit a man walking his dog in a Los Angeles crosswalk.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Huntington Drive and Kendall Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The motorist was driving a model year 2007-13 green Toyota Tundra, police said. The truck had custom wheels, running boards and a bed cover.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He suffered severe injuries and was recovering, police said.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run truck driver was asked to call LAPD’s Traffic Division at 213-833-3746. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

HeySoCal

