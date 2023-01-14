Read full article on original website
msn.com
The car that saved Ford Motor Company
Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Completely Sold Out
One of a few new Ford F-150 models debuting for the 2023 model year, the Rattler was positioned as a budget off-roader – something that isn’t terribly common in today’s automotive market. Slotting in the F-150 lineup beneath the Tremor and Raptor, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler offers quite a bit of content for the money, and as such, most expected it to be a popular offering once order banks opened up. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened, as the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is completely sold out.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down Five Percent In Q4 2022
Ford Motor Company sales decreased five percent to 483,970 units during fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FMC brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Much was accomplished in 2022, with Ford increasing its share of the industry by 0.7 percentage points,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Delivering on our strategy, share expansion came from broad-based growth from our SUV lineup and our all-new EVs growing at twice the rate of the overall EV segment. With a strong retail order bank, Ford is well positioned heading into 2023,” he added.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
The Future Of The Collector Car Market In 2023
Is it going up? Going down? It really depends on who you’re asking…. There’s no denying the collector car market, including classic cars and modern collectibles, has been red hot. Many enthusiasts who were eagerly saving up their pennies to finally buy that dream ride had their hopes dashed upon realizing they were priced out of the market almost overnight. As we begin 2023, a debate rages about what this year means for future values, as both investors and gearheads watch eagerly. Some believe the market will continue surging, others believe it’s flattening out, and some think a sharp drop-off is on the nearby horizon.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Sales Outperformed By Dodge Challenger In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Mustang sales saw The Blue Oval’s pony car slip to second place during the 2022 calendar year, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger but remaining solidly ahead of the Chevy Camaro. During 2022, Ford Mustang sales decreased nine percent, with 47,566 units. Comparatively, the Dodge Challenger saw its sales...
fordauthority.com
Ford Inventory At Just Over 70 Days’ Supply In December
For more than two years now, new vehicle inventory has remained historically low as automakers struggle to produce vehicles amid numerous supply chain shortages. In fact, back in December 2021, Ford inventory stood at just 40 days’ supply, which was actually better than many of its rivals, but also well below the previous year, when days’ supply stood at 68. Things were far more grim as recently as Q3 2022, when Ford inventory sunk to just 19 days’ supply. However, the latest data from Cox Automotive shows that things have improved considerably over the past few months.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Racked Up Over 200K Orders To Date
Following the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, consumer interest in the redesigned pickup exploded as the automaker secured a whopping 52,000 orders for that model in the first five days order banks were open. The tremendous demand for the new Super Duty continued through October, as that number grew to around 150k units by the end of that month, and it hasn’t slowed down much. In fact, The Blue Oval revealed in its most recent sales report that it had secured over 200,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty as of the end of December.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible With Blacked Out Trim: Photos
Following its unveiling this past September, Ford Authority has spotted a large number of redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and GT models out driving around wearing all sorts of colors and equipped with different option packages. That list includes a variety of pony cars finished in the new color called Vapor Blue, including an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost coupe, and a GT coupe. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another Vapor Blue 2024 Ford Mustang, this time an EcoBoost convertible equipped with blacked-out trim for the very first time.
Chevy Actually Still Offers 1 Sedan
Does Chevy still offer a sedan? Its a bit if a mystery because we haven't heard much about it for a while. The post Chevy Actually Still Offers 1 Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Thousands of Ford Trucks Missing Chips Are Finally Getting Finished, Satellite Pics Show
planet.orgIf you've been waiting months or more for your new Super Duty, switch your phone off silent and get ready for a trip to the dealer.
2023 Infiniti QX60 Standard Equipment
Find out why the 2023 Infiniti QX60's standard equipment makes it an underrated luxury SUV. The post 2023 Infiniti QX60 Standard Equipment appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson CEO Confirms Company To Go All-Electric In The Future
Over the past few years, Harley-Davidson has been slowly but steadily deepening its electrification measures. The LiveWire was the first production electric bike out of the gate, after years of development. Riding characteristics and performance generated positive feedback, but a lot of people balked at its $30,000 price tag. Still,...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Beats Ram TRX In New Comparison
With deliveries of the all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, reviewers and a select lucky few owners are getting to experience the truck’s rowdy supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 and its 700 horsepower in the flesh. Thus far, the muscular off-road pickup has received universally rave reviews, in spite of sporting a slight power disadvantage and larger price premium over its chief rival, the Ram 1500 TRX. Now, MotorTrend has gotten the chance to test both of these bonkers trucks side-by-side, and when the proverbial and literal dust settled, a clear winner emerged – the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.
Robert Talbott Brand Gets New Lease on Life Under Newtimes Brands
Robert Talbott is in a rare position. Despite a decade of upheaval that has included changes in ownership, a revolving door of top executives and a number of attempted reinventions, the brand has managed to maintain a strong reputation in the menswear industry.More from WWD'The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time' Exhibition at K11 MuseaHolo Market Men's Spring 2023Sarabande Sets Its Sights on Hong Kong with Joyce Installation And it’s a legacy that Newtimes Brands will seek to exploit when it relaunches the Robert Talbott label this spring. Newtimes, a 60-year-old privately owned supply-chain management firm based in Hong Kong, quietly...
