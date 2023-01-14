It's no surprise that home trends that focus on maximal comfort are some of the most popular. And while the oversized furniture movement likely started over the past couple of years as we spent more time at home, how we’re using our spaces now is integral to its staying power. “Now that we’re opening back up and hosting parties and gatherings, we’re better able to understand how our spaces really work when multiple people are using each room,” says Benjamin Reynaert, editor and creative director at Benjamin Reynaert Creative. And the consensus? Bigger is better.

28 DAYS AGO