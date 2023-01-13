ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University

SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
CRETE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
LINCOLN, NE
cune.edu

GPAC frontrunners Morningside, Northwestern up next on slate

SEWARD, Neb. – Two significant challenges await Concordia University Men’s Basketball this week as the second half of the conference schedule continues. The Bulldogs will host No. 20 Morningside on Wednesday before traveling to play at Northwestern on Saturday. Both foes are situated above Concordia in the standings, making this a pivotal week if the Bulldogs are to put themselves in the hunt for another GPAC regular season championship. Head Coach Ben Limback’s squad is coming off a 69-64 loss at No. 14 Jamestown this past weekend. That loss put Concordia at 11-7 overall, 7-5 GPAC.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Second half of GPAC slate continues with rematches vs. Morningside/Northwestern

SEWARD, Neb. – The back half of the GPAC slate will continue this week as the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team prepares for rematches with Morningside and No. 15 Northwestern. The Bulldogs are coming off a week that saw them win comfortably over College of Saint Mary, 74-54, before enduring a 79-72 loss at Jamestown, a squad receiving votes in the national poll. That defeat interrupted what had been a six-game GPAC win streak for Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad. Currently, Concordia resides in fifth place in the GPAC standings with an 8-5 league mark (10-7 overall).
SEWARD, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition

Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
cune.edu

GPAC win streak halted at six in defeat at Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – An early perimeter flurry staked the Concordia University Women’s Basketball to a seven-point lead before the star power of Hannah DeMars and Kia Tower eventually took over for host Jamestown. The Jimmies earned a regular season sweep of the Bulldogs while winning Saturday (Jan. 14)’s matchup in North Dakota, 79-72. Concordia fell despite knocking down 12 treys and forcing 20 turnovers.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
LINCOLN, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
AURORA, NE

