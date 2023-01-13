SEWARD, Neb. – Two significant challenges await Concordia University Men’s Basketball this week as the second half of the conference schedule continues. The Bulldogs will host No. 20 Morningside on Wednesday before traveling to play at Northwestern on Saturday. Both foes are situated above Concordia in the standings, making this a pivotal week if the Bulldogs are to put themselves in the hunt for another GPAC regular season championship. Head Coach Ben Limback’s squad is coming off a 69-64 loss at No. 14 Jamestown this past weekend. That loss put Concordia at 11-7 overall, 7-5 GPAC.

