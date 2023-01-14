ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

James Cameron blows the door of that 'Titanic' Jack and Rose theory, investigates for NatGeo special

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEjV8_0kEaIbbE00

PASADENA, Calif. — Director James Cameron is very aware of the "Titanic" fan theory that says Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could have survived icy waters by climbing onto the door with Kate Winslet's Rose.

With National Geographic's new special "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron" (due Feb. 5) , the "Titanic" dire is investigating. He already has found a flaw – the doomed lovers were not clinging to a door.

"A new investigation we've just done will settle this fan-based question about Jack and Rose and a piece of floating debris, which everyone calls a door," Cameron told a Television Critics Association panel Friday.

"It's, technically, not a door," Cameron said. "it's a piece of wood paneling from the first- class cabin."

Score one point for Cameron, who will give the rest of the fan theory "a forensic investigation" in the documentary, coinciding with the anniversary "Titanic" theatrical re-release on Feb. 14.

'Avatar: The Way of Water': Director James Cameron talks replicating box-office magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQXiu_0kEaIbbE00
An iconic image from James Cameron's Titanic, starring Leonard DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Paramount Home Entertainment via AP

"Titanic: 25 Years Later" will scientifically simulate what Jack and Rose went through after the famed ocean liner sank into the freezing North Atlantic waters that tragically killed debris-clinging Jack.

Stunt doubles, chosen because of their similar body types to the lovers from the film, recreated the scene in a New Zealand pool in studies overseen by University of Otago hypothermia expert James Cotter.

The water temperature was raised from 28 degrees with the doubles recreating the water actions in 56 degree water for double the exposure time.

"That actually plots out quite accurately according to the algorithms," said Cameron of the "scientific approach" to determine if Jack actually would have survived by pulling himself onto the precarious space next to Rose.

"We weren't trying to prove or disprove anything, we're just trying to say, 'If you do this, does it make it better?'" said Cameron, who produced, wrote and directed the 1998 Oscar winner for best picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koD7I_0kEaIbbE00
"Titanic" and "Avatar: Way of Water" director James Cameron poses at the 2023 AFI Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Across four tests, we came to some pretty hard and fast conclusions," he added, without revealing the results.

The "door" theory has been a hot fan topic for more than a decade, even explored on a 2012 episode of "Mythbusters" - with the conclusion that both Jack and Rose could have plausibly fit on the floating debris. Cameron disagreed on the episode, saying "the script says Jack dies, he has to die."

But he'll dive into the topic deep with "Titanic: 25 Years Later." Cameron talked up the documentary at the TV panel after attending an event honoring his current film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" as one of the American Film Institute's best films of 2022.

At the TCA event, Cameron also revealed two new upcoming installments of National Geographic's Earth Day franchise series, titled "Secrets of the Bees" and "Secrets of the Penguins."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Cameron blows the door of that 'Titanic' Jack and Rose theory, investigates for NatGeo special

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says ‘new investigation’ will ‘settle’ Jack and Rose ‘door’ debate

Since 1997, fans have had a thing or two to say when it comes to the door that ultimately caused Jack in “Titanic” to die. The film’s director, James Cameron, is addressing the controversial theory that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack, could have survived by climbing onto Rose’s door in the middle of the freezing waters. In the upcoming National Geographic documentary, “Titanic: 25 Years Later,” Cameron said that Jack and Rose (played by Kate Winslet) were not holding onto a door in the first place. “A new investigation we’ve just done will settle this fan-based question about Jack and Rose and a piece of floating debris, which...
Collider

Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked By Box Office Earnings

If there is one trait that seems to be associated with James Cameron as a director, it would be that his movies have a habit of pulling massive numbers at the box office. Now the director of 3 films rated in the top 10 of the highest-grossing movies, Cameron is a guaranteed earner. While his movies tend to veer into different genres, most possess an element of science-fiction that ties them all together, with a few notable exceptions.
Collider

James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

753K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy