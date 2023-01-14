ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

15 Incredible Landmarks in San Francisco You Have to See

Discover the best landmarks in San Francisco – add these unmissable spots to your San Fran itinerary. Hopping between famous landmarks is the best way to get to know a city, if you ask me. And San Francisco is packed with them. From the epic Alcatraz Island to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Parade Planned to Honor Historic Pinole Valley High School Football Season

A parade is being planned to celebrate the Pinole Valley High School football team’s historic championship season, Principal Kibby Kleiman said. School officials are considering holding the parade on Feb. 4, 2023, although an official date has not yet been confirmed. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley...
PINOLE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs

Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy