ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
bitcoinist.com

Why Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Are Set To Rally In January

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are seen as the foundation of cryptocurrency. With a combined market cap of over half a trillion USD, they’re two of the most valuable assets on the planet. However, both cryptocurrencies struggled in 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) decreased by 58.75% in value, while Ethereum (ETH) has reduced to 58.49% in value.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
techaiapp.com

Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Swift Action to Increase Spending Limit, Avert Default on US Obligations – Economics Bitcoin News

Janet Yellen, the U.S. secretary of the Treasury, sent a letter to Congress on Friday urging lawmakers to increase the spending limit. Yellen stressed that the country would reach its statutory debt limit on Jan. 19, 2023. She warned that “failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability.”
FLORIDA STATE
techaiapp.com

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft

The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Tesla tycoon Elon Musk was an early investor in OpenAI and Microsoft is reported to be in talks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy