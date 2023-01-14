Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Best vibrating foam roller
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Massage provides soothing, therapeutic relief for sore, stiff muscles after a strenuous workout or injury. Research has shown that massage can promote flexibility and a greater range of motion when performed regularly. Thankfully, you don’t need to book an appointment at the spa to target sore muscles and keep your body supple. You can reap the rewards of massage by using a vibrating foam roller.
KLFY.com
How to build the ultimate home gym
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thinking about building the home gym you’ve always dreamed of? Building a home gym that supports your fitness goals goes beyond putting a few mismatched pairs of free weights and an old treadmill in the basement or garage. Instead,...
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
BHG
Oversize Furniture Is Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere
It's no surprise that home trends that focus on maximal comfort are some of the most popular. And while the oversized furniture movement likely started over the past couple of years as we spent more time at home, how we’re using our spaces now is integral to its staying power. “Now that we’re opening back up and hosting parties and gatherings, we’re better able to understand how our spaces really work when multiple people are using each room,” says Benjamin Reynaert, editor and creative director at Benjamin Reynaert Creative. And the consensus? Bigger is better.
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Zephyr Van Sleeps 3 & Has Indoor Shower
Here’s a professionally-built van by Boho.Life. It’s been on the road since October 2022, but the owner got a new job without a remote work option, so Zephyr is for sale in Colorado. This rig includes an indoor bathroom that takes up just over 4 square feet! A...
KLFY.com
Best men’s skin care gift set
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone should build an effective skin care routine. While female consumers have traditionally led this market, many men are starting to prioritize it as well. Whether you are considering a men’s skin care gift set for someone well-versed in skin...
KLFY.com
Best fish oil supplements
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It isn’t much of a secret that many doctors and nutritionists recommend eating fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel regularly. This is because they contain healthy omega-3s that are good for the brain, cardiovascular system, and other body parts.
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
KLFY.com
Want to get more steps in this year? Here are the best shoes, fitness trackers and more
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These products will help you stay more active throughout the day. If you’re committed to being more active this year, increasing the amount of walking you do each day is an excellent place to start. Taking the stairs instead of an elevator, parking further away from a store or taking an evening stroll can increase your daily step count.
KLFY.com
Best cross-country skis
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cross-country skis are made for skiing across flat terrain as well as going uphill and downhill. They are generally narrower, longer and lighter than regular skis that are made for fast speeds and quick turns. Choosing the right ski makes...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rare Escape eONE XL Tiny House For Sale
Here’s a brand new and rare Escape eONE XL tiny house from ESCAPE that has some awesome upgrades like a tile shower, sliding patio door, and gorgeous dark bronze metal siding. The home is entirely run on electricity and has two large lofts connected by a wide breezeway. The...
The Ultimate Guide To Finding Your Perfect Front Door
Your front door is often a visitor's first impression of your home. Make it a good one by choosing the best front door for your home's style and location.
Coach Outlet 75% Off Sale: Get a $350 Crossbody for $88, Plus More Handbags & Jewelry Starting at $20
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Converted 6x6 With Trailer Is An Overlanding Home For Family Of Five
Living on the road is a dream many people share, even if you only live vicariously through YouTube. It's fun to see how people manage daily life, living out of small spaces while roaming the countryside. Adding children into the mix creates a whole new set of challenges, but in the case of this family of five, it seems they've adjusted just fine.
tinyhousetalk.com
2018 Triple Axle Kangaroo THOW For Sale
Looking for a pre-loved tiny house with no loft? This 2018 Triple Axle Kangaroo THOW features a Murphy-Bed-over-couch setup on hydraulics that’s easy to convert from night to day. French doors lead into the kitchen of the tiny home, where you’ll find lots of honey-colored cabinets, stained-glass, and apartment-sized...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny Home Built on a Humvee Chasis
Mr. Wolf originally convinced his wife into a skoolie conversion, so long as he built it out like a home. But after some trips, they realized it couldn’t get them where they wanted to go! So Mr. Wolf had an idea – build a 4×4 Overlanding rig on a Humvee chassis.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Fox Tiny House for Family of Three
Soren and his parents purchased this beautiful tiny house from Baluchon which they’re taking to a home in the Alps. He loves foxes, and chose to name their tiny house “Fox” in Danish. He has a spot on the couch-to-bed in the living room, while his parents have a queen bed in the ladder-accessible loft.
