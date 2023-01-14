Read full article on original website
You may want to think twice about stopping for fast food anytime soon.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
Those suffering from heart disease and Type 2 diabetes might soon find help in a substance typically used to thicken liquids. Xanthan gum — often used as a thickening agent in the manufacturing of products like toothpaste, medicine, and certain foods — has been found to lower blood sugar, according to a new study published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Eating a healthy diet is the ultimate path to optimal nutrition. For those who may fall short on critical nutrients, multivitamins and multivitamin-mineral supplements (MVM) provide a means to fill in the gaps. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one-third of Americans include MVMs in their wellness routine.
Researchers say coffee drinking may help reduce the severity of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in people with type 2 diabetes. They say coffee can increase levels of non-caffeine metabolites, which can lead to lower fatty liver index scores. Experts say coffee does have numerous potential health benefits. They also note...
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Alcohol use has links to several different cancers, including liver cancer. Research suggests it may contribute to liver cancer development in some people. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in the United States in 2022, 41,260 people received a diagnosis of liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer, and around...
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
If you’re like me, you find intentionally carving out time in your day for something you don’t want to do—like exercise—to be extremely difficult. But what if I told you just a few minutes of daily activity could lower your risk of death? A 2022 study published in Nature Medicine found that even short bursts of exercise in an otherwise sedentary lifestyle actually lowered the risk of “all-cause” mortality.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.
