adastraradio.com
Buhler Bowling: Boys Set New State Record in Win Over Mulvane; Girls Complete Sweep
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler boys bowling broke the state record for high school in a game and in a series Thursday at The Alley in Hutchinson. The Crusaders remained unbeaten in defeating Mulvane, 3645 to 2819. High Game: Cotton Pyles (267) High Series: Landon Kurtz (750) Landon Kurtz: 750.
KVOE
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins Newton Tournament of Champions; Spartans finish 15th
For the second consecutive year, Emporia High has a champion in the Newton Tournament of Championships. Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket of the Newton Tournament of Champions Saturday. He defeated Maize’s Clayton Bowers by a 5-1 decision in the championship match. Lukas Hainline finished fourth at 138. Davian...
KWCH.com
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State baseball’s return to the field is only a month away and may look a bit unfamiliar to some fans. Not because of the faces on the field - in fact they return their top three batting average leaders and two lowest ERA starting pitchers - but it will be a new head coach at the helm.
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
adastraradio.com
Martha L. Hershberger
Martha L. Hershberger, 95, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Schowalter Villa. Services are pending and will be announced later by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.
adastraradio.com
David Alan Morrell
David Alan Morrell was born May 7, 1955 to Arthur Ray Morrell Jr. and Nina Fern (Pelton) Morrell in Dodge City, KS. He passed away on January 14, 2023 at his home in Abbyville, KS. He was 67 years old. David attended Arlington Grade School, and graduated in 1973 from...
adastraradio.com
Rose Marie Gutsch
Rose Marie Gutsch, age 92, of McPherson, KS, left her earthly body to be with God on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:40 p.m. in McPherson, Kansas. She was born on Feb. 26, 1930 in Manhattan, KS to Earl F. & Matilda “Tillie” E. (Krueger) Avery. She grew...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
adastraradio.com
Richard A. “Rick” Kallsen
Richard A. "Rick" Kallsen, 78, passed away on January 12, 2023 at in Halstead, KS. Richard was born on December 21, 1944 in Denver, CO to parents Ernest H.G. and Fredda Pauline (Bostwick) Kallsen.Richard was a farmer and married Carol Lyn Rockhold at Denver on November 27, 1964.Richard is survived by his wife Carol Lyn Kallsen; son, Derrick H.G. Kallsen of Moundridge, daughter, Reene Lane and her husband Frank of Stover, MO.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
KWCH.com
Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest
Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
Farmington Park Neighborhood meeting Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.
kmuw.org
Small private school in Wichita gets big boost in helping serve its students
A small private school in Kansas got a huge surprise last month. Wichita's Urban Preparatory Academy won a half-a-million-dollar prize. The funds from the Yass foundation will be used for upgrades at the K-8 school, founded in 2014. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels starts her day at Urban Prep...
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
